Asbury Park Theater Company Unveils Exciting Summer Theater Season At The Jersey Shore

Asbury Park Theater Company (APTCo) has announced its highly anticipated summer theater season, featuring the spectacular production of the hilarious musical, "The Bikinis," alongside the 2023 School of Dramatic Arts camp. The vibrant performances and engaging educational opportunities promise to create an unforgettable experience for audiences and aspiring young artists alike.

"The Bikinis," a jukebox musical packed with nostalgia, will grace the stage of APTCo from July 7 to July 22, 2023. Set against the backdrop of the picturesque Jersey Shore, this fun production will transport audiences back to the 1960s & 1970s as four women come together to relive their heyday as a popular all-girl musical group. With chart-topping hits from the era and a heartwarming story of friendship, "The Bikinis" promises an evening of infectious laughter, toe-tapping music, and fond memories. Don't miss your chance to experience this delightful summer extravaganza. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the APTCo website at Click Here.

APTCo is also proud to recognize PNC Private Bank, Blue Perimeter Security and Holman Frenia Allison CPAs & Advisors as their 2023 Summer season sponsors. "We truly want to thank our sponsors who invest their time and resources in our local arts programs and events. Their generosity has kept our theater running and we are truly thankful," says Angelini. "We are so lucky to have the support of these businesses in our community and we hope you support these businesses in return."

In addition to this wildly entertaining, nostalgic musical, APTCo is delighted to invite students aged 12 through 17 to join their 2023 School of Dramatic Arts camp.

Running from July 10 to July 21, 2023, this musical theater intensive features an immersive and enriching program for aspiring young performers with the opportunity to explore various aspects of theater. Under the guidance of Broadway performers Brian O'Brien and Serena Soffer, participants will engage in acting exercises, vocal training, movement workshops, and collaborative rehearsals. The School of Dramatic Arts camp is the perfect platform for young talents to refine their skills, gain confidence, and forge lasting friendships within the supportive environment of APTCo. Registration for the camp is now open, and interested parents are encouraged to secure a spot for their children as soon as possible by emailing William Whitefield, at William@AsburyParkTheaterCompany.org.

"APTCo is thrilled to kick off its summer theater season with 'The Bikinis' featuring a talented, professional cast and our esteemed School of Dramatic Arts Camp taught by Broadway veterans," said William Whitefield, Producing Artistic Director of APTCo. "We are dedicated to providing the community with exceptional entertainment and nurturing the next generation of theater artists. Whether you're a theater enthusiast or a young performer looking to hone your craft, APTCo has something special in store for you this summer!"

For more information about "The Bikinis" or to purchase tickets, please visit APTCo's official website at www.asburyparktheatercompany.com/tickets. To register your child for the 2023 School of Dramatic Arts Camp, please email William Whitefield, at William@AsburyParkTheaterCompany.org.

About Asbury Park Theater Company (APTCo): Asbury Park Theater Company is a leading nonprofit theater organization committed to cultivating creativity, inspiring communities, and nurturing the performing arts. APTCo produces a diverse range of professional theater productions and offers educational programs designed to engage and empower individuals of all ages. With a mission to enrich the cultural landscape of Asbury Park and beyond, APTCo continues to create exceptional theatrical experiences that resonate with audiences and foster a love for the arts.