Art House Productions Reveals 2023-2024 Cohort of its INKubator Program

Art House Productions has announced the 2023-2024 cohort of its INKubator Program. INKubator is a year-long generative process for a select group of 6 playwrights in residence at Art House Productions. This year's playwrights are Upasna Barath, Amanda Sage Comerford, Leo Layla Díaz, Neil Levi, Dave Osmundsen, and Marcus Scott. Playwrights will meet monthly alongside program director Alex Tobey to share new work, receive feedback, and develop a first draft of a new play. In the spring, each writer will team up with a director and actors to present a public reading as a part of Art House Productions' INKubator New Play Festival scheduled for May 2024. Audiences who attend the festival will have the opportunity to participate in conversations with the writers, directors, and actors following each performance.



INKubator playwrights will be the first cohort to meet full-time in Art House Productions’ new theater inside the Hendrix, at 345 Marin Boulevard between Bay Street and Morgan Street. In addition to official INKubator programming, playwrights will also have the ability to utilize the space for meetings, rehearsals, and readings.



Submissions were evaluated through a process coordinated by INKubator Program Director, Alex Tobey, in partnership with INKubator alum playwrights Iraisa Ann Reilly and Micharne Cloughley, and Art House Productions’ Associate Executive Director, Anna Gundersen.

The following finalists were also honored in this year’s submission process: Phillip Gregory Burke, Lauren D'Errico, Kevin T. Durfee, Joseph Gallo, Lizz Mangan, Kyle Mazer, Frank Murdocco, and M. D. Schaffer.



Anna Gundersen, Associate Executive Director of Art House Productions, says, “This year’s INKubator cohort is an exciting group of talented playwrights who pitched unique and thoughtful plays to develop. INKubator is a program that began at Art House in 2018, and under the leadership of Alex Tobey, it continues to grow. We look forward to supporting these artists during their play development residency and in the future.”