An Evening With Peter Filichia Will Be Featured at the Grand Re-Opening of Hamilton Stage

American Theater Group (ATG), Central NJ’s professional regional theater company, will present an evening with veteran theater critic and Broadway insider Peter Filichia during the grand re-opening celebration of the newly-renovated Hamilton Stage in Rahway, NJ, on Sat. Feb. 3rd at 7pm.

Filichia, who has seen over 12,500 shows in 47 states and 17 foreign countries, will present “A Personal History of The American Theater” complete with anecdotes, gossip and entertaining tales of his life on the aisle, including his 30 years as the state’s top critic for the NJ Star-Ledger. There will be stories about memorable audience members, ranging from Richard Rodgers’ daughter Mary to the young black man and elderly white woman who buttressed Filichia at The Wiz. Filichia will discuss when he began theatergoing as a teen, and how many a play changed his life, be it as serious as A Raisin in the Sun or as light hearted as Damn Yankees. There’s a poignant story about the time Filichia took Yugoslavians to a musical, as well as funny ones involving theater disasters.

Filichia appears on the “Broadway Radio” podcast and has a weekly column for Masterworks Broadway. He is also the author of several books, including Let's Put on a Musical!: How to Choose the Right Show for Your School, Community or Professional Theater and Broadway Musicals: the Biggest Hit and the Biggest Flop of the Season, 1959 to 2009. In addition, he served four terms as president and chairman of the nominating committee of the Drama Desk Awards.

“We are thrilled to present Peter Filichia at this exciting event heralding ATG’s return to the beautiful Hamilton Stage,” noted ATG Producing Artistic Director Jim Vagias. “He is a true theater raconteur and promises to regale the audience with entertaining, insider tales.”

The grand re-opening event is free, but reservations are required and can be made at ucpac.org or by calling the box office at 732-499-8226. The event marks ATG’s return to Hamilton Stage, where the company first performed when founded in 2012.