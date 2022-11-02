Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Amy Grant and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees Go On Sale at bergenPAC This Week

Nov. 02, 2022  

Amy Grant and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees Go On Sale at bergenPAC This Week

bergenPAC has announced new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. Micky Dolenz celebrates his beloved band The Monkees on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, and country icon Amy Grant takes take the stage Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 - 8 PM

$49-$129

Micky Dolenz was one of 400 applicants who responded to a trade ad that announced auditions for a new TV show about a rock band. He auditioned for The Monkees TV show by playing and singing Chuck Berry's legendary rocker "Johnny B. Goode," and wound up chosen for the show along with Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith, and Peter Tork. The Monkees' debut single, "Last Train to Clarksville," featuring Micky on lead vocals, hit the charts on September 10, 1966, and rocketed to #1. Two days later, the show debuted on NBC to immediate success.

Micky and his fellow "TV bandmates" went on to become a real live rock band that toured the world. A new wave of Monkeemania was created by MTV, who broadcast the original series in several marathon screenings. A whole new generation was exposed to the groundbreaking show and the public once again demanded a concert tour from the group.

Their first four albums - The Monkees (1966); More of The Monkees (1967); Headquarters (1967); and Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, & Jones, Ltd. (1967) - launched hits like "Last Train to Clarksville," "I'm a Believer," and "Daydream Believer." In all, the groups cored fourteen Hot 100 albums and a dozen Top 40 hit singles.

Amy Grant

Thursday, May 4, 2023 - 8 PM

$39-$89

Conventional wisdom has it that Amy Grant put Contemporary Christian Music on the map, becoming the first CCM artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the Pop charts, and the first to perform at the GRAMMY Awards. Since then, Grant has been strumming her way through a thirty-plus year adventure as a singer-songwriter, author, television host, and speaker. 

Early on, Grant's iconic voice became instantly recognizable in both the Christian and pop worlds. Over the years, she has sold more than 30 million albums world-wide, including three multi-platinum, six platinum, and four gold. Her chart performance has also been consistent throughout her career, boasting six No. 1 hits, 10 "Top 40" Pop singles, 17 "Top 40" Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers. In recognition of such success, Grant has received 6 GRAMMY Awards and 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. Additionally, she was most recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville. 




AMERICAN RIVER:A JOURNEY DOWN THE PASSAIC At NJPAC Offers A Journey Into Newarks Photo
AMERICAN RIVER:A JOURNEY DOWN THE PASSAIC At NJPAC Offers A Journey Into Newark's Past And Future
Award-winning feature documentary about one of the state's most important waterways will screen at the Arts Center, followed by a community conversation with New Jersey filmmaker Scott Morris and writer Mary Bruno
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL Announced At MPAC This Christmas Photo
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL Announced At MPAC This Christmas
Sleigh what? The critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical makes its debut at Mayo Performing Arts Center with two performances on Sunday, November 27 at  2pm and 6:30 pm. Tickets are $39-$69.
DARLENE LOVE: LOVE FOR THE HOLIDAYS Announced At MPAC November 26 Photo
DARLENE LOVE: LOVE FOR THE HOLIDAYS Announced At MPAC November 26
We could all use a little “Love” this holiday season!  Darlene Love performs seasonal favorites and hits when the Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays tour comes to MPAC on Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm. Tickets are $39-$69.
YES Epics & Classics Featuring Jon Anderson Announced At New Jersey Performing Ar Photo
YES Epics & Classics Featuring Jon Anderson Announced At New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Metropolitan Entertainment and New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present YES Epics & Classics featuring JON ANDERSON on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 7:30PM at NJPAC

