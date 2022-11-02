Amy Grant and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees Go On Sale at bergenPAC This Week

bergenPAC has announced new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. Micky Dolenz celebrates his beloved band The Monkees on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, and country icon Amy Grant takes take the stage Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 - 8 PM

$49-$129

Micky Dolenz was one of 400 applicants who responded to a trade ad that announced auditions for a new TV show about a rock band. He auditioned for The Monkees TV show by playing and singing Chuck Berry's legendary rocker "Johnny B. Goode," and wound up chosen for the show along with Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith, and Peter Tork. The Monkees' debut single, "Last Train to Clarksville," featuring Micky on lead vocals, hit the charts on September 10, 1966, and rocketed to #1. Two days later, the show debuted on NBC to immediate success.

Micky and his fellow "TV bandmates" went on to become a real live rock band that toured the world. A new wave of Monkeemania was created by MTV, who broadcast the original series in several marathon screenings. A whole new generation was exposed to the groundbreaking show and the public once again demanded a concert tour from the group.

Their first four albums - The Monkees (1966); More of The Monkees (1967); Headquarters (1967); and Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, & Jones, Ltd. (1967) - launched hits like "Last Train to Clarksville," "I'm a Believer," and "Daydream Believer." In all, the groups cored fourteen Hot 100 albums and a dozen Top 40 hit singles.

Thursday, May 4, 2023 - 8 PM

$39-$89

Conventional wisdom has it that Amy Grant put Contemporary Christian Music on the map, becoming the first CCM artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the Pop charts, and the first to perform at the GRAMMY Awards. Since then, Grant has been strumming her way through a thirty-plus year adventure as a singer-songwriter, author, television host, and speaker.

Early on, Grant's iconic voice became instantly recognizable in both the Christian and pop worlds. Over the years, she has sold more than 30 million albums world-wide, including three multi-platinum, six platinum, and four gold. Her chart performance has also been consistent throughout her career, boasting six No. 1 hits, 10 "Top 40" Pop singles, 17 "Top 40" Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers. In recognition of such success, Grant has received 6 GRAMMY Awards and 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. Additionally, she was most recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.