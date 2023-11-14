American Modern Opera Company Kicks Off Tour With EL NINO: NATIVITY RECONSIDERED at Opera Omaha

American Modern Opera Company (AMOC*) celebrates Latin American poets and the voices of women with its production of John Adams' El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered, a chamber-music arrangement with libretto by Peter Sellars and concept by AMOC* member Julia Bullock at the Lied Education Center for the Arts at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered at Opera Omaha / Creighton University

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Lied Education Center for the Arts, 2500 California Plz # 101, Omaha, NE 68178

Tickets start at $35 are and are available at operaomaha.org/el-nino.

El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered

Music by John Adams

Libretto compilation by Peter Sellars

Concept and musical selections by Julia Bullock

Musical Arrangement by Christian Reif

An AMOC* production

El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered features AMOC* members soprano Julia Bullock, bass-baritone Davóne Tines, pianist Conor Hanick, percussionist Jonny Allen, violinists Miranda Cuckson and Keir GoGwilt, cellist Coleman Itzkoff, Doug Balliett on double bass, with special guest artists: contralto Jasmin White, countertenor Kyle Tingzon, violinists Miran Kim and Qianwan Shen, violists Zoë Martin-Doike and Carrie Frey, cellist Seth Parker Woods, double bass, Christopher Johnson, flutist Tod Brody, oboist Roni Gal-ed, clarinetist Gleb Kanasevich, bassoonist Alex Davis, horn player Priscilla Rinehart, keyboardist John Arida, and guitarist Jordan Dodson.

El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered will be conducted by Christian Reif, who created the new arrangement and premiered the initial, distilled arrangement as part of Julia Bullock's residency at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where The New York Times called it "intimate, affecting and quietly rich with activism.”

“When devising this distilled rendering of El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered, it was always with the hopeful intention to bring this music and poetry to as many people as possible. What a gorgeous opportunity to share the magnificence and magic of El Niño with more communities and individuals,” said Bullock.

El Niño will continue touring around the United States, making stops at Stanford University in Stanford, California; Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut; and finally in New York, presented by The Cathedral of St. John the Divine as a new holiday tradition where they will be joined by New York guest musicians and The Choir of Trinity Wall Street.

El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered at Stanford Live

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Bing Concert Hall, 327 Lasuen Street, Stanford, CA 94305

Tickets start at $55 are and are available at https://live.stanford.edu/calendar/december-2023/el-ni%C3%B1o-nativity-reconsidered.

El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered at Yale University Schwarzman Center / Commons

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 pm

168 Grove Street, New Haven, CT 06511

https://schwarzman.yale.edu/events/el-nino-nativity-reconsidered-american-modern-opera-company-amoc

El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered presented by The Cathedral of St. John the Divine, NYC

Featuring AMOC* with The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, conducted by Christian Reif

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 pm

1047 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025

Tickets are “Choose-What-You-Pay” (ranging from $5-125) and are available online at https://www.stjohndivine.org/calendar/44877/el-nino-nativity-reconsidered or in person at The Cathedral's box office.

“El Nino is one of my favorite pieces of music,” said Bullock. “It's one of John and Peter's greatest collaborations.”

“We believe that El Niño is a resonant part of the holiday canon and are thrilled to make our Opera Omaha debut with it," said Courtenay Casey, Executive Director, American Modern Opera Company.

Photo Credit: Nina Westervelt