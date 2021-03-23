Amazon Partners With New Jersey Theatre Alliance To Support Reopening Of State's Theatres

New Jersey Theatre Alliance ("the Alliance"), the service organization for the state's professional theatre community, announces a new partnership with Amazon, soon to be the state's largest single employer. Support from Amazon will make it possible for the Alliance to continue and expand their services to prepare theatres in New Jersey to reopen safely.

Partnership with Amazon will allow the Alliance to underwrite participation for member theatres, including Crossroads Theatre Company, George Street Playhouse, Paper Mill Playhouse, and Two River Theatre among others, in an international study by the well-regarded arts research firm WolfBrown. This study, known as the COVID-19 Audience Outlook Monitor, is "an international collaboration between top researchers, funders, service organizations, and hundreds of cultural organizations who want to make informed decisions about how and when to re-start programming based on rigorous research data." This second phase of the study will specifically focus on tracking success with vaccination and readiness of audiences to return.

"Our partnership with Amazon has had a direct financial impact on our members," said McEwen.

"The Alliance was fortunate to be in a financial position to forgive dues and underwrite this essential research during the first stretch of the pandemic. As COVID-19 continues to keep our theatres closed and the timeline for reopening extends, we are extremely grateful for Amazon's partnership in bringing the research into a second phase and making it possible to forgive member dues. New Jersey's diverse and excellent professional theatre community is a major boon to the economy and quality of life in our state. We are grateful to Amazon for recognizing and supporting the essential work of preparing the theatre field to reopen safely."

"Reliable data will help New Jersey's theaters open in a safe and timely fashion as the state recovers from the pandemic," said Jillian Irvin, Amazon's Senior Manager of Public Policy in New Jersey. "It's vital that, when we finally turn the corner on COVID-19, we preserve these institutions not only from a cultural standpoint, but also for the enormous local economic benefit they provide New Jersey communities."

The Alliance and Amazon look forward to a continued partnership to ensure a safe and timely reopening of New Jersey's professional theatres, as well as future endeavors to bring high-quality, accessible, live performances to New Jersey audiences.