All Women Mariachi Band Flor De Toloache Comes to SOPAC Sep. 28

Tickets are still available for Flor De Toloache on Saturday, September 28th at 8:00 p.m. Ticket prices range from $22-$29 and can be purchased at SOPACnow.org/flor-de-toloache

Flor de Toloache, the Latin Grammy Award-winning group, made New York City history as the first and only all­-women mariachi group. Founded in 2008, Flor de Toloache is led by singers Mireya I. Ramos and Shae Fiol. Reminiscent of the early days of mariachi the group started as a trio, harp, violin and vihuela. Today, Flor De Toloache performs mostly as a four-piece ensemble. Its members hail from diverse cultural backgrounds such as Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Colombia, Germany, Italy and the U.S. This defines their unique flavor and sound. The result of this cultural bouquet is an edgy, versatile and fresh take on traditional Mexican music. They coalesce as would a band of sisters, with a grace and vibrant beauty that casts a spell over their audiences not unlike the legendary Toloache flower still being used in Mexico as a love potion. While working to preserve centuries-old traditions of mariachi, their mélange of the traditional and the modern pushes the boundaries of the genre and brings mariachi music to new audiences.

Dee Billia, Acting Executive Director states, "At SOPAC, we pride ourselves in bringing a diverse variety of entertainment to South Orange. You will find something for everyone here including various musical genres, theatre, comedy as well as our children's theatre performances."

Flor de Toloache has graced international stages from Chenai, India to Paris, France and have extensively toured the U.S. as supporting act for Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys spinoff band The Arcs, as well as Cafe Tacvba, La Santa Cecilia and Natalia Lafourcade. They mesmerize audiences at festivals including the ACL Festival in Austin TX, have toured Alaska with Ozomatli and at times play with Ana Tijoux. The female quartet's diverse ethnicities and musical backgrounds transcend culture and gender by forging new paths.





