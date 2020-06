Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

centraljersey.com has reported that Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre will livestream the annual Feria de Sevilla.

Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre will hold its annual Feria de Sevilla virtually via YouTube from 2-3 p.m. on June 14.

The event is free, and donations are welcome.



For more information, visit https://www.alboradadance.org/

