Air Supply Comes to NJPAC in November

The performance is on Sunday, November 26, at 7:00 pm.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents the Australian pop rock group Air Supply, a staple of early-’80s radio; the duo set to perform at NJPAC on Sunday, November 26, at 7:00 pm.
 
Seven top-five singles later, Air Supply had equaled The Beatles’ run of consecutive top-five singles. See them perform their iconic songs on the NJPAC stage, including “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” or “Making Love Out of Nothing at All,” everybody loves Air Supply. The Australian soft-rock duo of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock has been serenading the world since the ’70s. Their catalog of chart-topping hits is legendary: “The One That You Love,” “Here I Am,” “The Power of Love,” and “Even the Nights Are Better.”
 
With their heavily orchestrated, sweet ballads, Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock met on May 12, 1975, the first day of rehearsals for “Jesus Christ Superstar” in Sydney, Australia; they became instant friends with their shared love for The Beatles and, of course, singing.
 
The albums Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever, and The Greatest Hits sold more than 20 million copies. “Lost in Love” was named Song of the Year in 1980 and, with the other singles, sold more than 10 million copies. The trademark sound of Russell Hitchcock’s soaring tenor voice and Graham Russell’s simple yet majestic songs created a unique sound that would forever be known as Air Supply.
 
Tickets to see AIR SUPPLY go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10:00 am. Reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.




