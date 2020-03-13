Singer/Actress Laiona Michelle To Celebrate Music Of Nina Simone March 19

Laiona Michelle, writer and star of the critically acclaimed LITTLE GIRL BLUE: THE NINA SIMONE MUSICAL, which enjoyed a record-breaking sold-out run in 2019, will return to George Street Playhouse for one night only on Thursday, March 19th at 7:30 pm. AN EVENING WITH Laiona Michelle, at George Street's new home in the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, will celebrate the music of Nina Simone and classic Broadway.

This special event will include a selection of Broadway favorites and highlight Nina Simone's most iconic hits including "My Baby Just Cares for Me," "Sinner Man," "Feeling Good," "Little Girl Blue," and many more, in celebration of Women's History Month.

"We could not be more thrilled to welcome back powerhouse performer Laiona Michelle," states George Street Playhouse's Artistic Director, David Saint. "Audiences will remember her not only from her standing-room-only run of LITTLE GIRL BLUE on our stage, but also from AMERICAN HERO, for which she earned critical acclaim."

Plans to bring LITTLE GIRL BLUE to New York in 2021 are now moving rapidly forward with the announcement that Rashad V. Chambers, (co-producer of Tony Award-winner AIN'T TOO PROUD, the 2019 revival of BETRAYAL, and AMERICAN SON), has stepped in as lead producer on the project. In addition to the concert and next steps for LITTLE GIRL BLUE, Ms. Michelle is also involved in another major Broadway-bound production, MANDELA, a new musical developed in partnership with the Mandela family, music & lyrics by brothers Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky, and book by Laiona Michelle.

Laiona Michelle made her Broadway debut in the principal role of Nanna in AMAZING GRACE, following her performance in the first national tour of THE BOOK OF MORMON. With LITTLE GIRL BLUE: THE NINA SIMONE MUSICAL, she made her debut as a writer. Awards: Recipient of an NAACP Award for CONSTANT STAR, nominated for a Helen Hayes Best Lead Actress for YELLOWMAN at Arena Stage. Regional: Goodspeed, Woolly Mammoth, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Laguna Playhouse, Syracuse Stage, Virginia Stage Company, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Westport Country Playhouse, Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

For tickets or more information, visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org or call (732) 246-7717.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You