AND A NIGHTINGALE SANG... Comes to the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Next Month

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) continues its main stage season with C.P. Taylor's And a Nightingale Sang…. This endearing play about a working-class family in England during the Blitz of WWII is, at turns, hilarious, romantic, moving, and inspiring; a celebration of life in the midst of the destructive forces wreaking havoc in the world.

Director Bonnie J. Monte said, “For anyone who is a fan of the many excellent BBC series that deal with the day-to-day lives of a cast of colorful British characters, this show will be their “cup of tea.” That being said, its universal appeal comes from its earnest homage to the bonds of family, humor, and the wonderful music from the era that is sprinkled throughout; we are treated to a tale that shows how those three things provide powerful defenses against the adversities of war and life in general. It is a beautiful, little gem of a play that is not often produced, and we're thrilled to bring it to life with a superb cast of prestigious actors.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or by visiting ShakespeareNJ.org.

And a Nightingale Sang… has been generously sponsored by Dr. W. John Bauer and Nancy B. Boucher.

The Cast:

Marion Adler will play the mother of the family, Peggy Stott. Now in her seventh season with STNJ, her most recent turn with the company was in Exit the King, for which she received much critical acclaim. Ms. Adler has been a long time company member of the Stratford Festival in Canada, and her list of credits as both a performer and an award-winning lyricist is prodigious.

Sarah Deaver, in the role of the younger sister, Joyce, was last seen at STNJ in As You Like It in 2019. Trained at Rutgers Mason Gross School of the Arts, Ms. Deaver is now based in her hometown of Los Angeles. She has appeared in numerous films and television series, as well as at theatres on both coasts.

Benjamin Eakeley is a long-time STNJ favorite, and his list of Broadway, regional, and cabaret credits is impressive. Last season, Mr. Eakeley, appeared at STNJ as the infamous Benedick in Much Ado About Nothing. In 2019, he played Monette Magrath's brother in The Rainmaker, and he now returns to play her love interest, the solider Norman, in And A Nightingale Sang…

Christian Frost, who delighted audiences last season in STNJ's The Metromaniacs and Much Ado About Nothing, returns to play the young soldier Eric, the suitor to fellow company member Sarah Deaver's Joyce. Mr. Frost has been an STNJ company member since 2019.

John Little's list of Broadway, national and international tours, regional productions, and film and television credits is a long and prestigious one, spanning many decades. He has been an STNJ company member for many years. As George Stott, the father of the story, he also provides, in great form, the live piano music that is played and sung throughout the show.

Monette Magrath in the role of Helen Stott, the narrator of the play, is in her third season with STNJ, having already thrilled audiences with her acclaimed performances in last season's Enchanted April and The Rainmaker in 2019.

Sam Tsoutsouvas will play the role of Andie, the family's grandfather. Mr. Tsoutsouvas is one of the nation's most renowned classic actors. A member of Group I of the Juilliard Drama Division, he is also a founding member of John Houseman's The Acting Company. Mr. Tsoutsouvas has performed the title roles in numerous Shakespeare productions and other classics at many of the nation's most notable theatres over his long and prestigious career. This performance marks his STNJ debut.

The Director:

Bonnie J. Monte is in her 33rd season as the company's Artistic Director. Under her leadership for over three decades, the Theatre has evolved into one of the most respected classical theatres in the nation. Since 1990, she has directed over 90 productions for The Shakespeare Theatre. 2023 marks her last season as Artistic Director, though she will continue to stay involved as she moves into her new role as Artistic Director Emerita in 2024.

The Creative Team:

The design team for And a Nightingale Sang… includes the creative talents of Set Designer Brittany Vasta, Costume Designer Brian Russman, Lighting Designer Matthew E. Adelson, Sound Designer Drew Sensue-Weinstein, Dialect Consultant Julie Foh, and Music Supervisor Doug Oberhamer. The Production Stage Manager is Alison Cote.

Tickets:

Single tickets for And a Nightingale Sang… begin at $34 for preview performances and begin at $55 for regular performances. Prices range from $34 to $65. The Theatre offers various cost-saving opportunities, including $15 student rush tickets, which are available 30 minutes prior to each performance, with a valid student ID, and a limited number of Pay What You Can tickets for every performance on a first-come, first-serve basis. STNJ also has a $30 Under 30 ticket option, which offers $30 tickets for patrons aged 30 and under, with valid ID. Other discounts are available including subscription discounts, a 10% discount for members of PBS/Thirteen and AAA members. For tickets, patrons can call the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.