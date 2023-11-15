AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Musical Opens December 1 In Haddonfield

“An American in Paris” is the romantic, dance-filled story of a young American soldier, a beautiful French girl, and an indomitable European city.
“An American in Paris”, a Tony-winning Broadway musical, opens at Haddonfield Plays & Players in South Jersey on December 1.
“An American in Paris” is the romantic, dance-filled story of a young American soldier, a beautiful French girl, and an indomitable European city... all set to the immortal score from George and Ira Gershwin. The production stars Monica Matteo in the role of Lise Bouvier, whose previous work at the theater includes Urinetown and Cabaret.
“This delightful show hasn't been widely performed in the Philadelphia area,” says Chris Miller, Managing Artistic Director. “As an area premiere, our production offers a rare chance to see this classic musical scored by the Gershwins.”
Showgoers will enjoy a 15% discount on beer purchases at Kings Road Brewing in Haddonfield by showing their ticket before or after the show. The theater is BYOB and guests are welcome to bring drinks.
“An American in Paris” runs December 1-16, 2023. Tickets are $30. Learn more.
