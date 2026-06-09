AMERICA 250 USO TOUR to Bring History, Music and Comedy to Liberty Arts Theatre

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Liberty Arts Theatre will keep us all rockin' in the free world with the high-octane celebration America 250 USO Tour - where Vaudeville meets American history - featuring a star-studded cast from Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson to George Patton, a live orchestra, song-and-dance numbers and comedy sketches.

The America 250 USO Tour will march into the American Legion Post #1 on 399 Broad Street, Leonia, New Jersey on Thursday, July 2 @ 7pm. Following the show there will be a red-white-and-blue after party to dance the night away and commemorate 250 years of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $20 online through PayPal. Cash will be accepted at the door on July 2 if seats are still available.

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