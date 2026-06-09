AMERICA 250 USO TOUR to Bring History, Music and Comedy to Liberty Arts Theatre
The Steve Teti Orchestra will accompany performers Michael Larson, Alison Miller, and Steve Goldberg at American Legion Post #1 in Leonia, NJ.
Liberty Arts Theatre will keep us all rockin' in the free world with the high-octane celebration America 250 USO Tour - where Vaudeville meets American history - featuring a star-studded cast from Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson to George Patton, a live orchestra, song-and-dance numbers and comedy sketches.
The America 250 USO Tour will march into the American Legion Post #1 on 399 Broad Street, Leonia, New Jersey on Thursday, July 2 @ 7pm. Following the show there will be a red-white-and-blue after party to dance the night away and commemorate 250 years of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.
Tickets are $20 online through PayPal. Cash will be accepted at the door on July 2 if seats are still available.
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