450 Student Musicians Unite to Support Ukraine In Performance

It's hard to imagine 450 student musicians in one space performing to support the Ukraine but that's what happened on the weekend when The New Jersey Youth Symphony, a program of the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts, had their annual "Playathon" but this time to partially support relief efforts in Ukraine.

25% of the proceeds received on the day of the 2022 Playathon event is going to Doctors Without Borders for their efforts in Ukraine.

The Playathon took place on Sunday, March 27 from 4:00-5:30 pm. The emcee was WNYC air-host David Furst, and it took place at the Westfield National Guard Armory. The concert began with the U.S. National Anthem followed by the Ukrainian National Anthem. Youth musicians performed Broadway and film favorites, including the theme from Superman, Phantom of the Opera, Sound of Music and more. It ended with Stars and Stripes Forever.

Peter H. Gistelinck, Executive Director, and Helen H. Cha-Pyo, Artistic Director of the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts, were overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of the students who put their heart into the music as well as the peer-to-peer fundraising projects. Cha-Pyo said, "We raised $23,000 in one single day, the most we've ever raised on the day of Playathon. As stated, we will donate 25% of the funds raised ($5,750) to Doctors Without Borders to support aid in Ukraine. We are so appreciative of every single musician and their parents for their ongoing support."

This is the second fundraiser for the Ukraine by Wharton Arts this month. They initially donated $8,865 to Doctors Without Borders from the March 10, 2022 "Together We Celebrate" Gala Silent Auction, when Paul Shaffer was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The annual fundraiser raises nearly $100,000 for the organization to support performing arts education, including scholarships and tuition assistance for New Jersey's largest youth orchestra program. Gistelinck continued, "The scholarships and tuition assistance are so important as we are committed to providing musical education and enrichment for all children who are serious about music. The donations from Playathon are critical in helping us reach this goal."