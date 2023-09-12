12th Annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival Returns to NJPAC in November

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced the line-up of the highly anticipated 12th annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival, running from November 3-19, 2023. This year's program showcases both legendary and emerging artists exploring jazz through the lens of Afrofuturism, Latin music, dance, soul, and more. Presented by way of unique genre-crossing collaborative concerts, this year's program reflects on the amalgamation of jazz both in its musical form as well as in its force for and response to social change. Complete Festival details can be found at NJPAC.org/jazz.

"Jazz is a music that's in constant evolution, continually integrating with other musical forms — Latin music, blues, musical theater — and incorporating them into new sounds," says John Schreiber, NJPAC's President and CEO. "This year's TD James Moody Jazz Festival celebrates all the different ways that jazz has reinvented itself, and reimagined songs and styles from many different genres.”

This year's Festival presents vocal powerhouses starting with Dee Dee Bridgewater joined by New Jersey-based pianist Bill Charlap (Nov 3), followed by Lisa Fischer in a special performance with Gullah band Ranky Tanky (Nov 9), the multifaceted Cuban legend Omara Portuondo (Nov 10) on her Farewell Tour, 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning a cappella group Take 6 in a unique pairing with tap dancer Hillary-Marie(Nov 11), Gladys Knight and New Orleans pianist/vocalist Davell Crawford (Nov 12), and the spirit of Newark's own Sarah Vaughan at the 12th annual SASSY Awards (Nov 19). Other highlights include: NEA Jazz Master and South African cultural icon Abdullah Ibrahim making his NJPAC debut in an intimate performance with his Trio (Nov 12); and explorations of jazz's impact on Musical Theater and Film with the production of Sound of (Black) Music reimagining of Rogers & Hammerstein's classic (Nov 16) as well as tribute concerts to prolific film composer Dave Grusin (Nov 17) and to Disney and its iconic tunes from the past 100 years (Nov 17).

"Probably my favorite quote about performing is from Cannonball Adderley: 'I give the audience 50% of what they want to hear, and 50% of what I think they need to hear,' " says NJPAC Jazz Advisor Christian McBride, who helped curate the Festival schedule. "As an artist, I think that's a smart balance -- and it's part of how we approach the TD James Moody Festival lineup. Whatever your favorite kind of music is, you'll hear it at some point in this festival — but you'll also hear variations on it, new approaches, maybe a take you hadn't considered before. We're always going to play the music you love, but we're going to offer you a little something more, a new sound, a new artist to get excited about."

For the 12th consecutive year, the Festival is sponsored by TD Bank, which has supported the event since its inauguration, ensuring that the event annually includes free community performances and educational events, as well as mainstage concerts showcasing jazz superstars. “We believe in the power of the arts to connect us all, and TD Bank is proud to continue to sponsor a Festival that offers everyone in New Jersey an opportunity to experience joy, community and inspiration,” said Martin Melilli, Market President at TD Bank. “We know that music brings people together, and jazz, in particular, has a way of dissolving boundaries.”

Festival events are held in various locations throughout Newark, New Jersey, including NJPAC (1 Center Street), Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street), Clement's Place (15 Washington Street), Bethany Baptist Church (275 West Market Street), and NICO (1 Center Street at NJPAC).



Tickets are now on sale. To purchase, contact NJPAC at 1.888.GO.NJPAC / 1.888.466.5722 or visit NJPAC.org/jazz.