The Freese Brothers Big Band Plays A Holiday Show At The Park Theatre

The Freese Brothers Big Band returns to the historic Park Theatre in Jaffrey for the “Monadnock Region” version of their annual Big Band Holiday Show!

The dance floor in the beautiful Eppes Auditorium will be open, and swing dancers will be encouraged to cut the holiday rug and paint the town both red AND green! The concert is scheduled for this Sunday, December 17 at 4 pm.

By the time the Freese Brothers Big Band was formed in 1982, the four Freese brothers, (George, Courtland, Bill, and Jack) had been playing music together for 50 years. They grew up in Pittsfield, NH and performed in a family troupe called the “Homespun Broadcasters,” joining their sister and parents in a family musical tradition in the 1930s. They have been making the big band sound reverberate all over New England ever since.

Tickets are $20.00 per person and can be purchased in advance online at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office just before the concert.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible.

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922 and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.

The Park Theatre is partially funded by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts.