STORM TIDE Author Paul Doiron to Appear at The Music Hall Lounge
The LITERARY IN THE LOUNGE series spotlights the Edgar Award-nominated author's 16th Mike Bowditch novel.
Bestselling author Paul Doiron will visit The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Thursday, July 2 to discuss his new novel, Storm Tide.
The sixteenth installment in Doiron's Mike Bowditch series follows Maine game warden Mike Bowditch as he investigates a pair of brutal killings during one of the most turbulent years of his life. What initially appear to be unrelated murders become linked by a cryptic text message and the possibility of vigilante justice. At the same time, Bowditch faces a disciplinary hearing that could end his career, while a mysterious individual in a white van begins stalking his pregnant wife. Without the backing of law enforcement, Bowditch sets out to solve the case before he and his family become the next targets.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. and will feature a moderated conversation with the author, followed by an audience question-and-answer session and a post-show meet-and-greet.
A native of Maine, Doiron attended Yale University, graduating with a degree in English. His debut Mike Bowditch novel, The Poacher's Son, won both the Barry Award and the Strand Award for Best First Novel and received nominations for the Edgar, Anthony and Macavity Awards. In addition to his writing career, Doiron is a Registered Maine Guide specializing in fly fishing and lives with his wife, Kristen Lindquist, on a trout stream in coastal Maine.
Event Information
Literary in the Lounge: Paul Doiron with STORM TIDE
Date: Thursday, July 2, 2026
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Venue: The Music Hall Lounge
131 Congress Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Tickets
Ticket packages are $44 and include a signed hardcover copy of Storm Tide (retail value $29), reserved seating, the author discussion, audience Q&A and post-show meet-and-greet.
Tickets are available online at TheMusicHall.org, by phone at 603-436-2400, or in person at the McKeon Ticketing Hub, located at 104 Congress Street in Portsmouth.
About Literary in the Lounge
Presented by The Music Hall, Literary in the Lounge offers audiences the opportunity to engage with bestselling and award-winning authors in an intimate setting. Hosted at The Music Hall Lounge, the series complements the organization's Writers on a New England Stage program and features leading voices in fiction and nonfiction.
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