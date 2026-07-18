Review: CINDERELLA at Prescott Park

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Prescott Park's Cinderella The Perfect Fit

There are few better places to experience a fairy tale than Prescott Park.

As the sun slips behind the Portsmouth skyline and a cool breeze drifts off the Piscataqua River, children settle onto blankets with glow sticks in hand and the stage becomes its own little kingdom. It's a setting no Broadway theater can duplicate, and Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella feels perfectly at home there.

This isn't quite the Cinderella many remember from childhood. The beloved score remains intact, but Douglas Carter Beane's updated Broadway script gives the familiar story a fresh perspective. Cinderella isn't simply waiting for Prince Charming to rescue her. She has opinions, challenges authority, and dreams of making the kingdom a better place. Prince Topher, meanwhile, is searching not only for love but for wisdom to become a better king. Their romance grows from shared ideals rather than a chance encounter.

It's a smart update that modernizes the story without losing the warmth and charm that has made Cinderella endure for generations.

Director Tom Alsip wisely trusts the material. There are no unnecessary gimmicks. The humor feels natural, the romance develops easily, and the production never forgets its primary mission—to send audiences home smiling.

And smile they do.

The casting is first-rate. While most of the performers are recent or soon-to-be college graduates, they bring a level of polish that rivals many professional regional productions.

Kennedy Chang is an enchanting Cinderella. She combines sweetness, determination and an effortless Broadway-quality voice that immediately wins over the audience. Her performances of "In My Own Little Corner" and "Impossible" beautifully capture Cinderella's resilience and optimism.

Elias Robles gives Prince Topher an appealing sincerity, allowing the prince to mature convincingly from an uncertain young ruler into a confident leader. His chemistry with Chang makes their duets, especially "Ten Minutes Ago" and "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?," genuine highlights of the evening.

Joshua Lapierre has great fun as the pompous Lord Sebastian, creating exactly the kind of villain audiences love to dislike. Comic honors, however, belong to stepsisters Charlotte and Gabrielle. Jersie Joniak and Briar Moon attack their roles with boundless energy, sharp comic timing and wonderfully exaggerated physical comedy. You can’t help but giggle when the duo is on stage.

Jhonika Wright is suitably wicked as the Stepmother without ever losing sight of the humor.

Justin Demers brings heart to Jean-Michel, the idealistic revolutionary whose anthem "Now Is the Time" carries echoes of Les Misérables. Gwendalyn Rose Diaz lends warmth and vocal power to the Fairy Godmother, while Dylan Guinazzo is delightfully over-the-top in "The Prince Is Giving a Ball."

Of course, Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless score still does much of the heavy lifting. "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible," "Ten Minutes Ago" and "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?" remain as enchanting as ever.

The production adds one memorable touch during Cinderella's magical transformation, when the royal carriage circles the audience, drawing delighted gasps from children and adults alike.

Mary Beth Marino's lively choreography and Victoria Carot's colorful costumes fill the stage with energy, while music director Breanne Battey keeps the orchestra in perfect balance.

Of course, outdoor theater always presents challenges, but Prescott Park handles them remarkably well. Despite the bustling waterfront nearby, the sound is consistently clear, and the performers project effortlessly into the open night sky. Before long, you forget you're watching a show outdoors.

What has always made Prescott Park Arts Festival special isn't just the productions—it's the atmosphere. Families arrive early with lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Friends reconnect. Children wander the lawn before settling in for the show. There’s growing lines at the concession stand. The evening feels less like attending a performance and more like sharing a community tradition.

That's especially true for Cinderella. The relaxed outdoor setting makes the two-and-a-half-hour running time surprisingly family-friendly. Youngsters can stretch, snack, or simply curl up on a blanket if they grow tired, all without disturbing the performance.

As the cast took its final bows, I watched children twirling across the lawn, many dressed in princess costumes, reluctant to let the evening end.

You really can't ask for a better review than that.

**A note about attending from the folks at Prescott Park: “While we do ask for, and appreciate, a recommended donation at the gate, this is entirely optional and no one is ever turned away. Instead of giving at the gate, you may also make an online General Admission Donation prior to coming to the Park. Audience members are welcome to bring their own chairs or blankets to events.”

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