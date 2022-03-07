RIVERDANCE Announced As Part Of Shamrock Fest In Jaffrey

The Shamrock Festival, taking place in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, from March 12 to 19, is blooming even more prominent with the addition of two screenings of the acclaimed 25th-anniversary performance of the global sensation, Riverdance. The special screenings will take place on Monday, March 14 at 6:30pm, with an encore on Wednesday, March 16 at 2pm.

It was an event they have never forgotten for those who have seen Riverdance. Those who have not seen these amazing dancers are in for a treat. 2020 marked the 25th anniversary of the world-famous Irish dance troupe. To commemorate the special anniversary tour that year, they filmed their gala performance in ultra high definition at the 3Arena in Dublin on February 9th, 2020. Cinemas across the United States (including The Park Theatre) were scheduled to present the filmed production during St. Patrick's week the following month. However, due to the onset of Covid-19, theatres could not present the film. Sadly, this acclaimed exceptional performance by Riverdance 25 has been seen by very few people in a theatre.

The Park Theatre obtained the rights from London's Trafalgar Releasing to present the film exclusively in the Monadnock region during Shamrock Festival 2022. It will be shown in the 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with a 27-foot wide screen with "you are there" 17-speaker surround sound.

Tickets for Riverdance 25 are $15. Children 12 and under are $10. Group sales and private screening parties are also available.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH. The facility is fully accessible. For tickets and information, call The Park Theatre box office at (603) 532-8888 or visit the website www.theparktheatre.org.