Pontine Theatre Presents RETRACING THE JOURNEY OF NATURALIST EDWIN WAY TEALE, April 27



Pontine Theatre presents "Retracing the Journey of Naturalist Edwin Way Teale," on Thursday 27 April at 2pm.

In 1947, Edwin Way Teale, the most popular naturalist in the decade between Aldo Leopold and Rachel Carson, followed the progress of spring over four months from the Everglades to the summit of Mount Washington. His best-selling book, North with the Spring, recounts the epic journey he and his wife Nellie undertook. In 2012, John Harris set out to retrace Teale's route, stopping at unfamiliar wild places on the same calendar date on which Teale visited.

Using Teale's journal notes and photographs, Harris examined and compared changes in the flora, fauna, and lives of the people along the way. His account documents the losses, details the transformations, and celebrates the victories, for a remarkable number of east coast refuges have grown wilder during the intervening years.

John R. Harris is currently an adjunct faculty member in Environmental Science at Franklin Pierce University. He holds a Ph.D. in British and American literature from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and has taught courses in nature writing, environmental literacy, regional history, American literature and composition at Franklin Pierce University. In addition, he has organized and helped to edit two regional anthologies, Where the Mountain Stands Aloneand Beyond the Notches: Stories of North Country New Hampshire.

Admission is free thanks to a grant from NH Humanities. Reservations are required and may be made by contacting Pontine: info@pontine.org / 603-436-6660. Pontine Theatre is located at the 1845 Plains Schoolhouse: 1 Plains Avenue, Portsmouth NH.