Park Theatre to Bury Time Capsule as Part of AMERICA 250 CULTURAL FAIR

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A time capsule will be buried on the grounds of The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, as part of their America 250 Cultural Fair, which is commemorating the 250th birthday of our nation. The public is asked for ideas on what's to be included in the America 250 Time Capsule. It will be buried alongside the theatre's parking lot on River Street at 2:50pm on Saturday, July 4. The public is invited to watch the ceremony.

The idea for time capsules dates back to ancient times, when pharaohs and emperors buried treasures and mementos, often for use in the afterlife. The United States' oldest known time capsule was the work of Samuel Adams and Paul Revere. In late 2014, a repairman fixing a water leak in a Massachusetts steakhouse uncovered a brass box the two former Sons of Liberty had placed in a cornerstone in 1795. It had already been opened once in 1855 for cleaning and the addition of new artifacts (History.com).

Items in the time capsule might include newspapers, voice and/or music recordings, photographs, historical artifacts, and much more. People can submit their ideas starting today by emailing them along with their name and telephone number to timecapsule250@theparktheatre.org. Ideas must be emailed or given by hand no later than 12 pm on Monday, June 29, 2026.

The Jaffrey Historical Society (JHS) has partnered with The Park Theatre to administer the time capsule. The JHS will have its own ideas for items to be put in the time capsule. They will also help judge the ideas for final selection. Time capsule idea entry forms will be available at the theatre box office and lobby during hours when it is open.

Instructions for the time capsule and its first opening will be engraved on the capsule. It will have its inaugural opening in 100 years on July 4, 2126. The contents will be reviewed, and any new items will be added before it is resealed. Subsequently, the instructions will require it to be opened every 50 years thereafter.

The America 250 Cultural Fair runs from July 2 through July 4. There will be movies, exhibits, a Fred Marple variety show, a cookout, and more. Go to theparktheatre.org/america-250 for information and tickets, Call the box office with any questions about the time capsule or the events. (603) 532-8888.

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