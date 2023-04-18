New Documentary About Wildfire Screens At Park Theatre For Earth Day Weekend

In honor of Earth Day Weekend, The Park Theatre in Jaffrey will present the acclaimed new documentary film about wildfire this Sunday, April 23, at 4pm.

Filmed across the West and narrated by Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actor David Oyelowo, Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire (84 min) takes viewers on a journey with the top experts in the nation to better understand fire. The film follows the harrowing escape from Paradise, California, as the town ignited from wind-driven embers and burned within a few hours of the fire's start. It continues to the even more recent fires of the last two years when Oregon, California, and Colorado suffered their worst wildfires in recorded history.

Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire includes the voices of climate experts, Indigenous people, and fire survivors and asks us to reimagine our relationship with wildfire as we prepare for an increasingly hotter future. Former United States Forest Service Chief Michael Dombeck says of the documentary:

"Elemental is an outstanding film that deserves the widest possible viewing. In a visually stunning manner, it distills what we've learned about wildland fire over the decades and provides a road-map for badly needed changes that will benefit thousands of people, particularly in fire-prone communities."

In the wake of destructive fires across the nation, Elemental is an essential look at discovering how everyone can reimagine their relationship with wildfire, and keep homes and communities safe. The solutions are now more timely and urgent than ever.

Elemental director Trip Jennings founded Balance Media and has worked with National Geographic for over a decade. His films have won dozens of awards worldwide and aired on major networks on every continent. For nearly two decades, co-writer Ralph Bloemers has worked on wildfire and community safety, restored burned trails, and assisted the scientific community with bringing their knowledge and research to the public.

Tickets for Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire are $9/$8. A large audience is expected for this important film. Advance tickets are recommended. They can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.