MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET to Open at New London Barn Playhouse

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The New London Barn Playhouse kicks off its 94th Summer Season with the MainStage production of Million Dollar Quartet running June 10th thru June 21st. Performances are held Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 PM, with matinees on June 11th, June 17th, and June 19th at 2:00 PM, and Sundays at 5:00 PM.

Million Dollar Quartet is a high-octane jukebox musical that brings rock 'n' roll history to life. Set in 1956 Memphis, it imagines the legendary jam session where Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins collided at Sun Records. Fueled by friendship, rivalry, and raw ambition, the show crackles with iconic hits, Southern swagger, and backstage banter—capturing the moment when four young musicians unknowingly changed music forever in a once-in-a-lifetime night of rhythm, rebellion, and sound, electrifying magic.

The cast features a mix of Barn Playhouse veterans and newcomers. Ken Sandberg* returns to the Barn Playhouse as Johnny Cash after appearing as Danny DeVito in Jersey Boys in 2024. John Drinkwater* makes his Barn Playhouse debut as Elvis Presley; his previous credits include Bye Bye Birdie, HAIR and The Wizard of Oz. Kevin Lausche makes his Barn Playhouse debut as Jerry Lee Lewis, a role he previously performed aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's production of Million Dollar Quartet. Jay Osborne takes on the role of Carl Perkins, having previously appeared in productions including The Osmonds, One Man, Two Guvnors and Million Dollar Quartet. Ross Griffin* makes his Barn Playhouse debut as Sam Phillips in his seventh production of Million Dollar Quartet.

Sydney Greene returns to the Barn Playhouse as Dyanne after spending the 2024 season as a member of the Acting Intern Company. Jamie Pittle returns as drummer Fluke after performing in the Barn Playhouse's 2025 Monday Night Concert, Pianomania. Isaac Foley joins the company as Brother Jay on bass, bringing prior experience with Million Dollar Quartet. Ben Smallwood serves as the male understudy, covering the roles of Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash and Sam Phillips; his previous credits include Million Dollar Quartet, Heartbreak Hotel and Jesus Christ Superstar. Katie Gwen Morris returns to the Barn Playhouse as the Dyanne cover after previously participating in the 2024 Acting Intern Company.

The production is directed and music directed by Sam Sherwood, who makes his Barn Playhouse debut after performing in and serving on the creative teams of productions of Million Dollar Quartet across the country. Assistant director Luke Ferrante takes on his first assistant directing assignment while also serving as the Barn Playhouse's artistic coordinator for the summer.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Mia Irwin, returning for her fourth production at the Barn Playhouse after designing shows including Winter Wonderettes and The Cottage; lighting designer Eli Goldberg, who makes his Barn Playhouse debut after working on the new musical LATE in Boston earlier this year; Costume Designer Andrew Burns, whose previous Barn Playhouse credits include Hairspray and Clue; sound designer Zachariah Rosenbaum, who previously served as the theatre's resident sound engineer for the past two seasons; and hair and wig designer Jeff Knaggs, whose credits include Broadway's 25th Anniversary production of Mamma Mia! as well as Come From Away, Ring of Fire and The Bodyguard.

Stage manager Brenna Bishop* returns for her third summer at the Barn Playhouse, joined by assistant stage manager Wavyne White*, who returns for a fourth season.

Tickets are going fast so make sure you buy them now starting at $34. They can be purchased at nlbarn.org/tickets, by phone at 603-526-6710, or in person at the Barn Playhouse box office, open Tuesday–Sunday from 11 AM.

*Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

++ Denotes a member of United Scenic Artists| Local USA 829

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