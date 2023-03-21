'Dueling Pianos' Interactive Concert Comes To Jaffrey This Saturday

One of the newest musical phenomenons is "dueling piano" concerts. One such event is coming to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, this Saturday night, March 25, at 8pm.
It has been said that a dueling piano show is quite literally "the most fun one can have with one's clothes on!" It is a massive "to the top of your lungs" sing-along with all your friends! Two grand pianos are center-stage with a team of outrageously talented pianists that seem to know every song ever written.
Each show is different because it's all request, and you or your friends might even get called up on stage for a bit of good-humored fun and some unforgettable YouTube moments.
Dueling piano shows are request-oriented, interactive sing-a-long shows wherein two piano players sit across from each other and trade songs.The dueling piano audience is used for the dueling aspect of the show. Audience members are pitted one-side-against-the-other. Examples of rivalries include country vs. rock, men against women, punk vs folk, etc.
Reserved tickets for Dueling Pianos are $25. They can be purchased in advance by visiting theparktheatre.org or calling the box office at (603) 532-8888.
