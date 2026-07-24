Chris Bohjalian to Discuss New Novel THE AMATEUR at The Music Hall Lounge

NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. Sign Up

On Sunday, August 2 at 7pm, Chris Bohjalian will visit The Music Hall Lounge with his new novel, THE AMATEUR. The Amateur recounts the story of Mira Winston, a young golf prodigy who kills a caddy with a stray ball at the country club. In the wake of this terrible accident—and everyone, at first, agrees it was an accident—Mira looks for comfort in all the wrong places: In her lover, Theo Catton, a married man three decades her senior. In her mother, a well-kept woman with secrets of her own.

In the dead caddy's little sisters, girls bewildered by grief. But when the investigators look more closely at the torn net, when a detective recalls Mira's history of recklessness, and when the caddy's father spies Mira with her married lover, the affluent and mannered community turns on this once-promising young woman. The Amateur asks: What happens when one small moment—a swing, a ball, a piece of string—changes the course of an entire life?

The 7pm event includes an author discussion moderated by Lara Prescott, New York Times bestselling author of The Secrets We Kept, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About the Author

Chris Bohjalian is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of twenty-six books, including his upcoming novel The Amateur, as well as The Lioness, Hour of the Witch, Midwives, and The Flight Attendant, which has been made into a MAX limited series starring Kaley Cuoco. His other books include The Red Lotus, The Guest Room; Close Your Eyes, Hold Hands; The Sandcastle Girls; Skeletons at the Feast; and The Double Bind. His novels Secrets of Eden, Midwives, and Past the Bleachers were made into movies, and his work has been translated into more than thirty-five languages. He is also a playwright (Wingspan and Midwives).

About the Moderator: Lara Prescott is the New York Times bestselling author of The Secrets We Kept, a novel that Vogue called a, “rare page-turner with prose that's as wily as its plot.” Prescott's work has been translated into over 30 languages and was adapted into film. She lives in coastal New Hampshire with her family.

Tickets: The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Chris Bohjalian with THE AMATEUR on Sunday, August 2, at 7pm is $48. Ticket Package includes a signed book (THE AMATEUR, $33, hardcover, reserved seat, author discussion, Q+A, and post-show meet-and-greet.

Need more New Hampshire Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming