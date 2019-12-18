Cheap Trick to Perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts

Cheap Trick will be performing at the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) for one night only on Tue, February 4, 2020 at 7:30PM. Firmly cemented as one of the most important bands in music history, Cheap Trick continues its reign as the top progenitors of power-pop, having played over 5,000 shows throughout their career.

An indisputable American institution, Cheap Trick is beloved around the globe since 1974 for its instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock 'n' roll. The band - Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar), and Daxx Nielsen (drums) - are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from "He's A Whore," "California Man" and "Dream Police" to "Surrender," "I Want You To Want Me" and the worldwide No. 1 hit single, "The Flame."

Having released three albums in the last three years - BANG ZOOM CRAZY...HELLO (2016), WE'RE ALL ALRIGHT (2017) and CHRISTMAS CHRISTMAS (2017) - Cheap Trick is as vital today as ever. In 2016, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The induction recognized both the band and the pioneering sound that has earned them total record sales well in excess of 20 million and more than 40 international GOLD and PLATINUM certifications.

Tickets for the February 4 Cheap Trick performance are currently on sale starting at $59.50. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com . Tickets may also be obtained at the CCA box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.





