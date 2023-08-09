CRAZY TRAIN: The Ozzy Experience Comes to Park Theatre This Month

The performance is on Friday, August 18, with a 7:30 pm show.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to The Colonial Theatre Stage Photo 2 THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to The Colonial Theatre Stage
CAPS-NH to Present MASKED at The Hatbox Theatre Photo 3 CAPS-NH to Present MASKED at The Hatbox Theatre
Review: THE STRANGER at The Barnstormers Theatre Photo 4 Review: THE STRANGER at The Barnstormers Theatre

CRAZY TRAIN: The Ozzy Experience Comes to Park Theatre This Month

August 18 will be “Ozzy Day” in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. CRAZY TRAIN: The Ozzy Experience is the ultimate touring Ozzy Osbourne tribute show in America. The “Train” arrives at Jaffrey’s Park Theatre performing arts center on Friday, August 18, with a 7:30 pm show.

The concert is hosted by Vinny Cormier, North America’s #1 Ozzy Osbourne tribute artist. Vinny is supported by a band full of Berklee College of Music drop-outs, including his son Dylan. They deliver a captivating show unlike no other, musically and visually.

The show has special effects and “wow” moments you won’t forget! Crazy Train plays every show like it is “live and loud” 1993! Crazy Train rolls over all of the Prince of Darkness’ noteworthy hits, anywhere from Sabbath to Patient #9.

Vinny Cormier has been a touring musician since 1977, traveling all over Canada and down the East Coast, working with acts such as Molly Hatchet, Eddie Money, Blue Oyster Cult, Quiet Riot, Steve Perry of Journey, Kansas, John Cafferty, Marshall Tucker and many more in a long list.

The concert will be held in The Park’s acoustically acclaimed 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. Tickets for the show are $25 each, and all seats are reserved. You can purchase tickets online at Click Here or call the box office (603) 532-8888. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

The Park Theatre is located in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, at 19 Main Street. The award-winning performing arts center is just 90 minutes from Boston. The facility is fully accessible and has a lounge bar.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
Majestic Presents NUNSENSE 2 THE SECOND COMING Photo
Majestic Presents NUNSENSE 2 THE SECOND COMING

Nunsense II: The Second Coming! will play at The Majestic Studio Theatre on August 11 - 13!

2
CAPS-NH to Present MASKED at The Hatbox Theatre Photo
CAPS-NH to Present MASKED at The Hatbox Theatre

Dive into the captivating world of 'Masked' at The Hatbox Theatre. Don't miss the opportunity to witness this unforgettable theatrical experience.

3
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to The Colonial Theatre Stage Photo
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to The Colonial Theatre Stage

Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, the resident theatre company of the Colonial Theatre and the Belknap Mill is getting ready to perform the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic The Sound of Music, August 11-13 at the beautiful Colonial Theatre in Laconia, NH.

4
Ken Burns New Film THE AMERICAN BUFFALO Will Be Previewed at Park Theatre in Jaffrey Photo
Ken Burns New Film THE AMERICAN BUFFALO Will Be Previewed at Park Theatre in Jaffrey

Renowned documentarian Ken Burns' new upcoming film, THE AMERICAN BUFFALO, will be previewed at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, on Sunday, August 20. About forty minutes of clips from the documentary will be followed by a discussion and Q&A session presented by the film’s writer, Dayton Duncan, who lives in Rindge. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeremy Jordan
Bank of New Hampshire Stage (9/09-9/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Outside Mullingar
Players Ring (9/29-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and Friends
John Davidson's Club Sandwich (9/14-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Deathtrap
Players' Ring (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ayla Brown
The Park Theatre (8/19-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Four Phantoms In Concert
Capitol Center For The Arts (2/29-2/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Masked
Hatbox Theatre (8/25-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Educating Rita
Hatbox Theatre (8/04-8/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You