CRAZY TRAIN: The Ozzy Experience Comes to Park Theatre This Month

August 18 will be “Ozzy Day” in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. CRAZY TRAIN: The Ozzy Experience is the ultimate touring Ozzy Osbourne tribute show in America. The “Train” arrives at Jaffrey’s Park Theatre performing arts center on Friday, August 18, with a 7:30 pm show.

The concert is hosted by Vinny Cormier, North America’s #1 Ozzy Osbourne tribute artist. Vinny is supported by a band full of Berklee College of Music drop-outs, including his son Dylan. They deliver a captivating show unlike no other, musically and visually.

The show has special effects and “wow” moments you won’t forget! Crazy Train plays every show like it is “live and loud” 1993! Crazy Train rolls over all of the Prince of Darkness’ noteworthy hits, anywhere from Sabbath to Patient #9.

Vinny Cormier has been a touring musician since 1977, traveling all over Canada and down the East Coast, working with acts such as Molly Hatchet, Eddie Money, Blue Oyster Cult, Quiet Riot, Steve Perry of Journey, Kansas, John Cafferty, Marshall Tucker and many more in a long list.

The concert will be held in The Park’s acoustically acclaimed 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. Tickets for the show are $25 each, and all seats are reserved. You can purchase tickets online at Click Here or call the box office (603) 532-8888. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

The Park Theatre is located in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, at 19 Main Street. The award-winning performing arts center is just 90 minutes from Boston. The facility is fully accessible and has a lounge bar.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.