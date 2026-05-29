AMERICA 250 CULTURAL FAIR to Launch at Jaffrey's Park Theatre This July 4th Weekend

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The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire announced the line-up for its America 250 Cultural Fair. The fair will commemorate America's 250th birthday and will run from July 2 through July 4. The fair will feature movies, a Salute To America live variety entertainment show, historical exhibits, and a cookout on July 3.

Festivities begin Thursday, July 2 at 6:30pm on the big screen in the Eppes Auditorium with an advance screening of the new movie, Young Washington. The film stars Ben Kingsley, Mary-Louise Parker, and William Franklyn-Miller as Washington. The film chronicles how the young George Washington tests his honor, loyalty, and courage by fighting in the Revolutionary War. Young Washington will also play on July 3 and 4 in the 4K upgraded King Screening Room.

Friday, July 3rd features the Monadnock 250 Main Street Cookout from 3pm to 7pm. This outdoor cookout will offer a wide variety of traditional Independence Day foods for sale, including hamburgers, hot dogs, bratwurst sausage, homemade chili, salads, chips, sweets, and more. The Kona Ice Truck will be on hand to serve up traditional Hawaiian shaved ice in a variety of flavors, from classic to exotic. The theatre's bar will open as well (ID is required).

Later on Friday, July 3 at 7pm, the theatre presents a variety show salute to America hosted by “Fred Marple” (Ken Sheldon), the fictional New England character who has charmed audiences for decades with his stories of the mythical town “Frost Heaves.” The Fred Marple Salute To America Variety Show has a power line-up of talent, including magician Ben Pratt, the Cheshiremen Barbershop Chorus, Ivy and Chum & The Puppets, comedian Jody Sloan, and pianist Kyle Trombley. More talent to be announced. Tickets are $30 (children under 12 are $20.)

At 6pm on Saturday, July 4, the theatre will present on its giant screen, the restored classic musical movie, 1776. Originally a highly successful Broadway musical that debuted in 1969, it was produced as a movie in 1972. The Warner Bros. film stars many actors from the Broadway cast, including William Daniels, John Cullum, Howard Da Silva, and Ken Howard. 1776 follows the Founding Fathers as they debate and shape the birth of the United States in a lively musical adaptation of the Broadway hit. Gathering in Philadelphia, leaders like Benjamin Franklin and John Adams urge Thomas Jefferson to draft the Declaration of Independence announcing freedom from British rule.

Additionally, the fair will include an exhibit of the key documents concerning the birth of America. The National Archives' “Freedom Plane National Tour” is taking original Founding-Era documents around the U.S. this summer. The Park Theatre has obtained copies of the documents and large blow-up posters of the items will be put on display in the theatre lobby from July 2 - 4. The admission is free. They include:

Original Engraving of the Declaration of Independence, 1823

Articles of Association, 1774: Signed by all 53 delegates.

George Washington's, Alexander Hamilton's, and Aaron Burr's Oaths of Allegiance, 1778.

Treaty of Paris, 1783: Signed by John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and John Jay.

Secret Printing of the Constitution in Draft Form, 1787: A rare copy of the U.S. Constitution in draft form

Tally of Votes Approving the Constitution, 1787. Resolutions, and eventual vote on the final text that would become the Constitution.

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