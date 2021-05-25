Young Creatives Announce Premiere of Three Dance Films

For the first time Dutch National Ballets three new Young Creative Associates: Wubkje Kuindersma, Milena Sidorova and Sedrig Verwoert present their work in one online programme entitled Young Creatives. The programs consist of three dance films for which they devised the concept as well as creating the choreography.



The films - Memento by Wubkje Kuindersma, Rose by Milena Sidorova and I Feel It Too by Sedrig Verwoert - are available on the company's online platform and YouTube channel now and can be viewed free of charge for six months until 20 October 2021.

Direct links:

Wubkje Kuindersma - Memento - https://youtu.be/Tf_rBPNyryQ

Milena Sidorova - Rose - https://youtu.be/yZSMwCiAHeQ

Sedrig Verwoert - I Feel It Too - https://youtu.be/tS3onc1rGo0

MEMENTO

Concept and choreography: Wubkje Kuindersma

Film director: Mathieu Gremillet

Available until 20 October 2021



Memento was not created just for film but also with the intention that it can be performed live on stage. Made at a time when the world was put on hold, due to COVID-19, choreographer Wubkje Kuindersma says, "It's in our nature to move freely and to flow like a river, but free movement between people has suddenly become restricted as a consequence of lockdowns. It's as if the earth has lost its natural flow".

Kuindersma chose the title Memento because this creation will always remind her of these strange times. In addition, the word 'memento' is reminiscent of the expression 'memento mori'. It is precisely this connection with the inevitability of death that reminds us to live: 'memento vivere'.

For her choreography, she chose the third movement from Henryk Górecki's Symphony of Sorrowful Songs. While the song expresses deep sorrow and loss, the voice also makes us feel deep love. Memento does not tell a story, but is simply a shared moment in dance and time, and serves as a reminder of this period.

ROSE

Film director, concept and choreography: Milena Sidorova

Camera director and montage: Arno de Haas

Available until 20 October 2021

In a time of lockdown and social distancing, Rose is about intimate relationships. Location: the bar of a friendly but chic café. A woman talks to the bartender and talks about the relationships she has had; these are reflected in several pas de deux. The bartender nods every now and then, but he is in fact absorbed by his own experiences in love. The film is set on the boundary between reality and fiction, between what is conceivable and what we can merely dream of.

I FEEL IT TOO

Creative director and choreographer: Sedrig Verwoert

Film director: Kevin Osepa

Available until 20 October 2021



For his dance film I Feel It Too, Young Creative Associate Sedrig Verwoert also took inspiration from the times we're living in at the moment, dictated by the corona pandemic. On the one hand, the world appears to have ground to a halt, but on the other the silence creates scope for thinking things over. Ina??I Feel It Too, Verwoert tells his story in six key scenes. The story starts with the naivety of pre-corona life and goes, via the lockdown, to a sense of restriction and to a confrontation with our own mortality. The thoughts and voices of thirteen dancers, who kept on training tirelessly throughout the lockdown, are reflected in the story. The realisation that this is a universal story also creates scope for other themes, such as love, depression, femininity, diversity and solidarity. Composer and musician Tim Wes and spoken-word-artist Roziena Salihu also play an important role ina??I Feel It Too.a??Wes' music and Salihu's poetry form a triangle, as it were, with the movement and the dance.