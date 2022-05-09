Patrick Hahn Replaces Riccardo Minasi For DER FREISCHUTZ at the Dutch National Opera
The principle roles in this new production are performed by Johanni van Oostrum (Agathe), Ying Fang (Ännchen), and more!
Due to medical reasons maestro Riccardo Minasi had to withdraw from all engagements in May and June 2022, including the new production of Der Freischütz.
Read the statement below:
Together with our colleagues from the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra we are very sorry about this news. We wish Riccardo a prompt recovery and hope to be able to welcome him back to Amsterdam soon.
We are grateful to the Austrian conductor Patrick Hahn for making himself available to take over the musical direction of Der Freischütz. Der Freischütz offers a wonderful opportunity for our first collaboration by making special use of Patrick's experience as a composer, pianist and arranger. Instead of using the opera's original dialogues, stage director Kirill Serebrennikov has written a new play around Weber's composition, in which also music from Tom Waits' The Black Rider will be incorporated. Patrick Hahn's versatility will play a vital role in realising this newly created concept.