Netherlands Premiere Of NEXT THING YOU KNOW Opens This Week!

The Cauldron Performing Arts will be opening the Netherlands premiere of the fun, lesser known musical "Next Thing You Know" this week at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis. The show opened off-Broadway in 2011, premiered in Paris in 2015 by "American Musical Theatre Live", came out as a 3-episode audio musical in 2019 and now has finally made its way to the Netherlands.

The show is described as "...the story of four New Yorkers as they laugh, love and drink their way through the big questions that face all young dreamers who wake up in the city that never sleeps. Does marrying a really nice guy mean you're settling down or just settling? Does taking a nine-to-five equal giving up or growing up? Does a decade in the city break you down or break you in?" Essentially, picture a musical episode of one of your favorite sitcoms.

The show will be directed by the internationally renowned Madison Jolliffe. With an outstanding ensemble cast and band, "Next Thing You Know" boasts an exceptional team of actors, musicians, and creatives who are committed to bringing this compelling story to life.

The show runs for one weekend only from October 20-22nd at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis and stars Cécile Henrot as Waverly, Camille Gribbons and Trish Butterfield as Lisa, Elliot Morgan and Rodney Giano as Darren, and Jesse Finn as Luke. Tickets can be purchased at the link below.