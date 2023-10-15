Netherlands Premiere Of NEXT THING YOU KNOW Opens This Week!

Performances run from October 20-22nd at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis.

By: Oct. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Review: DE TOCHT. A PROMISE REDEEMED. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Friso Theater Leeuwarden Photo 1 Review: DE TOCHT. A PROMISE REDEEMED. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Friso Theater Leeuwarden
Review: PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL⭐️⭐️⭐️ is Only a Fair Maiden at Beatrix Theate Photo 2 Review: PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL⭐️⭐️⭐️ is Only a Fair Maiden at Beatrix Theater Utrecht
Feature: CARRE BRENGT AWARD-WINNING TONEELSENSATIE LIFE OF PI NAAR NEDERLAND! Photo 3 Feature: CARRE BRENGT AWARD-WINNING TONEELSENSATIE LIFE OF PI NAAR NEDERLAND!
UTOVEN - De Eerste Podcast Musical Van Nederland & België Wordt Op 16 Oktober Gereleased Photo 4 UTOVEN - De Eerste Podcast Musical Van Nederland & België Wordt Op 16 Oktober Gereleased

Netherlands Premiere Of NEXT THING YOU KNOW Opens This Week!

The Cauldron Performing Arts will be opening the Netherlands premiere of the fun, lesser known musical "Next Thing You Know" this week at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis. The show opened off-Broadway in 2011, premiered in Paris in 2015 by "American Musical Theatre Live", came out as a 3-episode audio musical in 2019 and now has finally made its way to the Netherlands.

The show is described as "...the story of four New Yorkers as they laugh, love and drink their way through the big questions that face all young dreamers who wake up in the city that never sleeps. Does marrying a really nice guy mean you're settling down or just settling? Does taking a nine-to-five equal giving up or growing up? Does a decade in the city break you down or break you in?" Essentially, picture a musical episode of one of your favorite sitcoms.

The show will be directed by the internationally renowned Madison Jolliffe. With an outstanding ensemble cast and band, "Next Thing You Know" boasts an exceptional team of actors, musicians, and creatives who are committed to bringing this compelling story to life.

The show runs for one weekend only from October 20-22nd at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis and stars Cécile Henrot as Waverly, Camille Gribbons and Trish Butterfield as Lisa, Elliot Morgan and Rodney Giano as Darren, and Jesse Finn as Luke. Tickets can be purchased at the link below.




RELATED STORIES - Netherlands

1
Feature: CARRE BRENGT AWARD-WINNING TONEELSENSATIE LIFE OF PI NAAR NEDERLAND! Photo
Feature: CARRE BRENGT AWARD-WINNING TONEELSENSATIE LIFE OF PI NAAR NEDERLAND!

Koninklijk Theater Carré brengt in het kader van Broadway in Carré de met vijf sterren bekroonde toneelbewerking Life of Pi naar Nederland met de originele cast. Life of Pi, gebaseerd op de wereldwijde bestseller van Yann Martel, is winnaar van vijf Olivier Awards, waaronder Best New Play en drie Tony Awards. Het internationale theatersucces toont de kracht van de verbeelding door de combinatie van verbluffende toneelbeelden, Brits acteerwerk en poppenspel van wereldklasse. Life of Pi is vanaf 28 augustus 2024 te zien in Nederland. De kaartverkoop is vandaag gestart: https://carre.nl/voorstelling/life-of-pi 

2
Review: PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL⭐️⭐️⭐️ is Only a Fair Maiden at Beatrix Theate Photo
Review: PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL⭐️⭐️⭐️ is Only a Fair Maiden at Beatrix Theater Utrecht

The rich businessman Edward picks up down-on-her-luck prostitute Vivian at Hollywood Boulevard and slowly falls for her. When he invites her to stay the week with him, slowly they fall in love, but will this love survive?

3
Review: DE TOCHT. A PROMISE REDEEMED. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Friso Theater Leeuwarden Photo
Review: DE TOCHT. A PROMISE REDEEMED. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Friso Theater Leeuwarden

What did our critic think of DE TOCHT. A PROMISE REDEEMED. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Friso Theater?

4
UTOVEN - De Eerste Podcast Musical Van Nederland & België Wordt Op 16 Oktober Ger Photo
UTOVEN - De Eerste Podcast Musical Van Nederland & België Wordt Op 16 Oktober Gereleased

Utoven, the first podcast musical of the Netherlands and Belgium, will be released on October 16, 2023. Join a young woman and her friends as they battle an evil wizard and a dangerous monster in the magical world of Utoven. Experience this audio-only theater production filled with scenes, songs, and captivating sound effects. Listen to Utoven on Podimo and Astar Projects' website.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise! Video
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise!
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center Video
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center
View all Videos

Netherlands SHOWS
Chicago in Netherlands Chicago
Zonnehuis Theater (10/26-10/29)
Next Thing You Know in Netherlands Next Thing You Know
Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis (10/22-10/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You