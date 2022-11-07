Jozef Varga Receives Merit Award 2022 at Dansersfonds Gala

Stichting Dansersfonds '79 has announced its annual dance awards. This year's Merit Award goes to the Czech dancer Jozef Varga, who ended his dancing career with Dutch National Ballet last summer after fifteen years (but who will be making one last appearance at the coming Dutch Ballet Gala given by the Dansersfonds, in Hans van Manen's iconic 'ballet for two' Trois gnossiennes). The Merit Award 2022 for Jozef Varga and the other awards will be presented at the Dutch Ballet Gala on Monday 14 November, at the DeLaMar Theater, Amsterdam, in the presence of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix. This year, the Dutch Ballet Gala is dedicated to associate artistic director of Dutch National Ballet, Rachel Beaujean.



From the jury's report: "Jozef Varga was more than just a dancer with excellent physical capabilities - he had a very strong stage personality; modest, yet with great presence. No wonder that he won various prizes at ballet competitions abroad, frequently performed as a guest artist at international ballet galas and was the recipient of the Alexandra Radius Prize in 2010."



Following his career with the Czech National Ballet in Prague and the Swiss Zürcher Ballett, Jozef Varga joined Dutch National Ballet in 2007, where he immediately received a contract as a principal. Jozef trained at the Conservatoire for Dance in Bratislava and at the Académie de Danse Princesse Grace in Monte Carlo. He won awards at several international ballet competitions and was awarded the Alexandra Radius Prize in 2010.



Jozef danced all the important roles in the classical repertoire and was a much sought-after guest artist at international ballet galas. In 2012, the British magazine Dance Europe listed him in their top hundred best dancers in the world. In October 2020, he received a mention in the Critics' Choice of the same magazine, in the category 'Outstanding performance by a male dancer'. Following his career as a dancer, he is staying on with Dutch National Ballet in the position of ballet master.



Director Ted Brandsen about Jozef: "Following an illustrious international dancing career, of which 15 years were spent as a principal dancer with Dutch National Ballet, Jozef Varga has said farewell to the stage and is devoting himself to passing on his great knowledge and experience of ballet to the following generation of dancers. Jozef is a true danseur noble, an exceptionally versatile dancer and a fantastic partner. I've always worked with Jozef with great pleasure and respect, and I have enormous admiration for everything he means to our company and to audiences in the Netherlands and abroad."



This year's Dansersfonds jury comprised Han Ebbelaar, Alexandra Radius, Ine Rietstap, Marian Sarstädt and Karin Schnabel.



This year's Dutch Ballet Gala is dedicated to associate artistic director Rachel Beaujean. Director Ted Brandsen calls her one of the great ballet heroes of the Netherlands, saying that her unbridled commitment to ballet in the country is unparalleled, as are her drive, her creative power and her devotion to the dancers she works with. She has contributed to the way Dutch National Ballet has flourished and she has produced several very successful versions of classical ballets, including Giselle and Raymonda.



When the star dancers Alexandra Radius and Han Ebbelaar celebrated their 20th stage anniversary, 43 years ago, the couple asked for contributions towards setting up a new fund, rather than presents. They had two aims for the fund: putting young and talented Dutch dancers in the limelight and providing financial support to dancers who have to end their career for reasons of age or chronic injury. Many people responded to the couple's request, which led to the foundation of Dansersfonds '79. For its activities, Dansersfonds relies on contributions from sponsors and donors, and on the proceeds from the Dutch Ballet Gala, which is organised by the fund every year. www.dansersfonds.nl.



Photo Credit: Sasha Gouliaev