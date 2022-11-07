Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jozef Varga Receives Merit Award 2022 at Dansersfonds Gala

This year's Dansersfonds jury comprised Han Ebbelaar, Alexandra Radius, Ine Rietstap, Marian Sarstädt and Karin Schnabel.

Nov. 07, 2022  
Jozef Varga Receives Merit Award 2022 at Dansersfonds Gala

Stichting Dansersfonds '79 has announced its annual dance awards. This year's Merit Award goes to the Czech dancer Jozef Varga, who ended his dancing career with Dutch National Ballet last summer after fifteen years (but who will be making one last appearance at the coming Dutch Ballet Gala given by the Dansersfonds, in Hans van Manen's iconic 'ballet for two' Trois gnossiennes). The Merit Award 2022 for Jozef Varga and the other awards will be presented at the Dutch Ballet Gala on Monday 14 November, at the DeLaMar Theater, Amsterdam, in the presence of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix. This year, the Dutch Ballet Gala is dedicated to associate artistic director of Dutch National Ballet, Rachel Beaujean.

From the jury's report: "Jozef Varga was more than just a dancer with excellent physical capabilities - he had a very strong stage personality; modest, yet with great presence. No wonder that he won various prizes at ballet competitions abroad, frequently performed as a guest artist at international ballet galas and was the recipient of the Alexandra Radius Prize in 2010."

Following his career with the Czech National Ballet in Prague and the Swiss Zürcher Ballett, Jozef Varga joined Dutch National Ballet in 2007, where he immediately received a contract as a principal. Jozef trained at the Conservatoire for Dance in Bratislava and at the Académie de Danse Princesse Grace in Monte Carlo. He won awards at several international ballet competitions and was awarded the Alexandra Radius Prize in 2010.

Jozef danced all the important roles in the classical repertoire and was a much sought-after guest artist at international ballet galas. In 2012, the British magazine Dance Europe listed him in their top hundred best dancers in the world. In October 2020, he received a mention in the Critics' Choice of the same magazine, in the category 'Outstanding performance by a male dancer'. Following his career as a dancer, he is staying on with Dutch National Ballet in the position of ballet master.

Director Ted Brandsen about Jozef: "Following an illustrious international dancing career, of which 15 years were spent as a principal dancer with Dutch National Ballet, Jozef Varga has said farewell to the stage and is devoting himself to passing on his great knowledge and experience of ballet to the following generation of dancers. Jozef is a true danseur noble, an exceptionally versatile dancer and a fantastic partner. I've always worked with Jozef with great pleasure and respect, and I have enormous admiration for everything he means to our company and to audiences in the Netherlands and abroad."

This year's Dansersfonds jury comprised Han Ebbelaar, Alexandra Radius, Ine Rietstap, Marian Sarstädt and Karin Schnabel.

This year's Dutch Ballet Gala is dedicated to associate artistic director Rachel Beaujean. Director Ted Brandsen calls her one of the great ballet heroes of the Netherlands, saying that her unbridled commitment to ballet in the country is unparalleled, as are her drive, her creative power and her devotion to the dancers she works with. She has contributed to the way Dutch National Ballet has flourished and she has produced several very successful versions of classical ballets, including Giselle and Raymonda.

When the star dancers Alexandra Radius and Han Ebbelaar celebrated their 20th stage anniversary, 43 years ago, the couple asked for contributions towards setting up a new fund, rather than presents. They had two aims for the fund: putting young and talented Dutch dancers in the limelight and providing financial support to dancers who have to end their career for reasons of age or chronic injury. Many people responded to the couple's request, which led to the foundation of Dansersfonds '79. For its activities, Dansersfonds relies on contributions from sponsors and donors, and on the proceeds from the Dutch Ballet Gala, which is organised by the fund every year. www.dansersfonds.nl.

Photo Credit: Sasha GouliaevJozef Varga Receives Merit Award 2022 at Dansersfonds Gala



Dutch National Opera Presents TURANDOT Photo
Dutch National Opera Presents TURANDOT
After a sold-out series of Tosca last spring, Turandot is the second Puccini opera chief-conductor Lorenzo Viotti and stage director Barrie Kosky will be collaborating on as part of their Puccini cycle for Dutch National Opera.
Feature: Theu Boermans brengt radicale bewerking van Mozarts Zauberflӧte! Photo
Feature: Theu Boermans brengt radicale bewerking van Mozarts Zauberflӧte!
Op zondagmiddag 11 juni 2023 zal de grootschalige muziektheatervoorstelling Mozarts Zauberflӧte - the next generation in première gaan in Amare in Den Haag. Regisseur Theu Boermans vertaalde en bewerkte samen met Frans van Deursen het oorspronkelijke libretto van Mozarts wereldberoemde opera Die Zauberflöte tot een opwindende en actuele tragikomedie. Deze productie van de Theateralliantie i.s.m. OPERA2DAY wordt uitgevoerd met live koor en orkest. Net zoals in de eerste uitvoeringen in Mozarts tijd bestaat de cast uit een mix van acteurs en zangers met in de hoofdrollen Sofia Ferri (Pamina) en Roman Brasser (Taminio).
Feature: PIA DOUWES & STANLEY BURLESON HERENIGD OP ZEE! Photo
Feature: PIA DOUWES & STANLEY BURLESON HERENIGD OP ZEE!
Musicalsterren Pia Douwes en Stanley Burleson zijn in juni 2023 weer samen op het toneel te zien tijdens de Musical Cruise 2023. De spectaculaire Musical Cruise 2023 vaart van 10 tot en met 17 juni 2023 van Barcelona naar Civitavecchia (Rome). Tijdens de cruise, georganiseerd door 'musicalprofessor' Maxim Bezembinder in opdracht van cruiseorganisatie Zeetours, zullen beide sterren verschillende optredens verzorgen. Naast Pia en Stanley wordt binnenkort nog een derde musicalster aangekondigd.
Feature: SUZAN SEEGERS SPEELT PIAF! Photo
Feature: SUZAN SEEGERS SPEELT PIAF!
Suzan Seegers is vanaf oktober 2023 te zien als Edith Piaf in de nieuwe Nederlandse musical Piaf. Over het leven én de dood van deze bij leven al wereldberoemde Franse legende. Dat maakt producent De Theater BV vandaag bekend. Het script wordt geschreven door Allard Blom en uiteraard zal de tijdloze muziek van Edith Piaf niet ontbreken. De regie is in handen van Martin Michel. Piaf gaat op donderdag 12 oktober 2023 in première in DeLaMar in Amsterdam. 

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Jozef Varga Receives Merit Award 2022 at Dansersfonds GalaJozef Varga Receives Merit Award 2022 at Dansersfonds Gala
November 7, 2022

Stichting Dansersfonds '79 has announced its annual dance awards. This year's Merit Award goes to the Czech dancer Jozef Varga, who ended his dancing career with Dutch National Ballet last summer after fifteen years (but who will be making one last appearance at the coming Dutch Ballet Gala given by the Dansersfonds, in Hans van Manen's iconic 'ballet for two' Trois gnossiennes).
Dutch National Opera Presents TURANDOTDutch National Opera Presents TURANDOT
November 7, 2022

After a sold-out series of Tosca last spring, Turandot is the second Puccini opera chief-conductor Lorenzo Viotti and stage director Barrie Kosky will be collaborating on as part of their Puccini cycle for Dutch National Opera.
World Premiere of Re-Imagined AIDA to be Presented in the Netherlands in April 2023World Premiere of Re-Imagined AIDA to be Presented in the Netherlands in April 2023
October 31, 2022

AIDA, the musical by Elton John and Tim Rice has been reworked and updated, and the world premiere is set for 23 April 2023 in the AFAS Circustheater in Scheveningen.
Dutch National Ballet Launches New Series Of Online Ballet Classes On World Ballet DayDutch National Ballet Launches New Series Of Online Ballet Classes On World Ballet Day
October 25, 2022

For the ninth edition of World Ballet Day on 2 November, Dutch National Ballet is launching a new series of online ballet classes. Following the previous successful series, a new ballet class will be posted online every week for five weeks.
A State Of Trance Celebrates Monumental Return With ASOT Event In Utrecht After Two YearsA State Of Trance Celebrates Monumental Return With ASOT Event In Utrecht After Two Years
October 21, 2022

After two years, A State of Trance will make its monumental return to Jaarbeurs, Utrecht, alongside ALDA on 3+4 March, 2023. Undergoing a distinctive transformation, this event will showcase what the future holds for the iconic brand.