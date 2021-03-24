Hans Van Manen's IN AND OUT Gets Online Premiere

Following the recent programme Hans van Manen Variations, Dutch National Ballet presents another ballet from Hans van Manen's treasury: In and Out. The choreography danced by the twelve dancers of the Junior Company can be watched online and free of charge for a whole month from Thursday 25 March, 5.30 p.m. CET via operaballet.nl/en/online



Prior to the online premiere, a special pre-programme will start at 17:00 CET, live on the Dutch National Opera & Ballet Instagram channel. The audience will be able to watch part of a ballet class given by Ernst Meisner, artistic coordinator of the Junior Company. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions to Ernst and the dancers. Afterwards, at 17.30 CET, the online premiere of In and Out will start. In and Out will be available until 25 April 2021. The pre-programme is a one-off.



The Junior Company danced In and Out for the first time on 7 March 2020 in Theater De Meervaart, Amsterdam. After a second performance there on 8 March, the planned tour had to be cancelled due to lockdown. The latest generation of Junior Company dancers has recently rehearsed and performed the choreography on the main stage of Dutch National Opera & Ballet and is now available to everyone free of charge.



Hans van Manen created In and Out, to music by Laurie Anderson and Nina Hagen, for Dutch National Ballet in 1983. Van Manen likes to impose restrictions on himself. In In and Out, he does this in a spatial sense, with three cabinets on stage, in which twelve dancers continually disappear and reappear. One moment they are standing, hanging or climbing in a cabinet, the next they are storming across the stage. At first the atmosphere is playful, light and sexy, but when the music by Nina Hagen takes over from Laurie Anderson, the atmosphere becomes aggressive and toxic.



Online premiere: Thursday 25 March - 5.30 pm CET

Watch free of charge at www.operaballet.nl/en/online and available until 25 April 2021



One-off pre-programme: Thursday, March 25 - 5 p.m. CET

Available at https://www.instagram.com/nationaleoperaballet/



Choreography: Hans van Manen

Music: Laurie Anderson, Walking and falling, Let X = X, It tango

Nina Hagen, Der Spinner, Fisch im Wasser, Naturträne

Set and costume design Keso Dekker

Lighting design Jan Hofstra