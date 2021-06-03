Dutch National Ballet Will Perform BEETHOVEN and FOUR SEASONS at The Holland Festival

Starting next week, Dutch National Ballet welcomes (limited) audiences again in Dutch National Opera & Ballet and presents two different ballet programmes; Beethoven & Four Seasons, as part of the Holland Festival.

Starting on Tuesday 8 June, Dutch National Ballet will dance five performances of the Beethoven programme, featuring two ballets set to music by the world-famous composer; Hans van Manen's Grosse Fuge and the world premiere of Prometheus by choreographers: Wubkje Kuindersma, Ernst Meisner and Remi Wörtmeyer.

From Tuesday 15 June, the company will dance five performances of the Four Seasons programme, consisting of the Dutch premiere of The Four Seasons by artistic associate David Dawson to Max Richter's musical adaptation of Vivaldi's famous work. The second ballet in Four Seasons is the European premiere of Christopher Wheeldon's The Two of Us set to songs by Joni Mitchell.

Live performances in the theatre:

Beethoven can be seen from Tuesday 8 to Tuesday 29 June 2021

Four Seasons can be seen from Tuesday 15 to Wednesday 30 June 2021

Both programmes can be seen at the National Opera & Ballet, Amsterdam

Livestreams:

The premieres of both programmes are also offered as a livestream.

Beethoven on Tuesday 8 June at 20:15 CET and Four Seasons on Tuesday 15 June at 20:15 CET.