Dutch National Ballet Presents the World Premiere New Production Of Classic RAYMONDA

In February next year, Dutch National Ballet will bring a major new production of the ballet classic Raymonda. Dutch National Ballets associate artistic director Rachel Beaujean, assisted by director Ted Brandsen and Grigori Tchitcherine are creating the first Dutch production of this legendary ballet by Marius Petipa and create an entirely new take on it.



The world premiere of Dutch National Ballet's Raymonda will be on Friday 11 February 2022 at Dutch National Opera & Ballet in Amsterdam. Tickets are available via https://www.operaballet.nl/en/dutch-national-ballet/2021-2022/raymonda

Raymonda, created in 1898, was the last major ballet by Marius Petipa and created in close collaboration with composer Alexander Glazunov. Rachel Beaujean's new production showcases all the choreographic gems that Marius Petipa created for Raymonda in full glory, but Beaujean has made considerable changes to Lydia Pashkova's original libretto. Whereas in Pashkova's storyline Raymonda is completely subordinate in the face of her predestined marriage to crusader Jean de Brienne, in Beaujean's version she is a young woman who makes her own choices on lover's lane. Beaujean also portrays Raymonda as a Hungarian, which does justice to the Hungarian stylistic approach of the third act.

Frenchman Jérôme Kaplan, known for his highly acclaimed sets and costumes for Alexei Ratmansky's Don Quixote, created for the Dutch National Ballet in 2010, is providing the costumes and decor for this new production of Raymonda. His set & costume designs evoke a dreamy atmosphere of medieval castles in Provence and Hungary.

Choreography: Marius Petipa

Production, concept and additional choreography: Rachel Beaujean and Ted Brandsen

Music: Aleksandr Glazunov

Assistant for research, development, production and rehearsal of the character dances: Grigori Tchitcherine

Musical accompaniment: Dutch National Ballet Orchestra conducted by Boris Gruzin



Tickets are available from the box office of Dutch National Opera & Ballet +31(0) 20 625 54 55.

Tickets can be booked online via the website www.operaballet.nl.

