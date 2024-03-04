Christopher Bishop Fine Art Will Show Work From Sam Francis in Maastricht

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Christopher Bishop Fine Art will show work by the acclaimed California artist Sam Francis (1923-1994), a leading interpreter of light and color, at The European Fine Art Foundation (TEFAF) Fair in Maastricht from March 9 through 14, 2024.

Presenting some of his most seminal work, Sam Francis: 1950-1960 explores the artist’s calligraphic strokes, splashes of color, and negative space inspired by his time in Japan. Eight works on paper in watercolor and gouache will be on view. About half of the work is from private collections and has not been on public view for decades. A fully illustrated catalogue will accompany the exhibition with an essay by curator and art critic Richard Speer, guest curator of the recent exhibition Sam Francis and Japan: Emptiness Overflowingat the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

One of the first post-World War II California painters to develop an international reputation, Francis traveled to Japan in 1957. He developed a lifelong interest in Japanese art and culture, and his work began to merge Eastern and Western aesthetics. His use of negative space is based on the Japanese concept of ma, which refers to the time and space life requires in order to breathe and grow.

After premiering at TEFAF Maastricht, Sam Francis 1950 - 1960 will be exhibited at High Line Nine, 507 West 27th Street, in Chelsea, New York, in May and June 2024.

ABOUT Christopher Bishop FINE ART

Christopher Bishop Fine Art specializes in drawings and paintings from the 15th through early 20th century. Known for a scholarly approach to evaluating, presenting, and authenticating Old Master works as well as a wide range of works on paper, the gallery seeks to present new ways to think about and collect Old Masters and modern works on paper. Located at 1046 Madison Avenue at East 80th Street in New York City, the gallery participates in Master Drawings New York; TEFAF Maastricht; The Salon du Dessin, Paris; and October Art Week, New York. More information is available at christopherbishopfineart.com.

