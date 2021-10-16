Bart Van Loo to Perform THE BURGURDIANS at the Kursaal Oostende in February

Since February 2019, Bart Van Loo has been traveling through Flanders and the Netherlands with a new story. This time around, he tells about the patriarchs of the Netherlands: The Burgundians. To realize where we come from, you have to traverse the fascinating Middle Ages. Bart takes the audience in tow along pyres and festive banquets, the plague and knightly tournaments, Joan of Arc and Philip the Good, schizophrenic kings and genius artists, the beautiful sculptures of the forgotten Klaas Sluter and the world-famous paintings by Jan van Eyck. Bart Van Loo invites audiences on a journey through time to medieval Paris, Dijon, Bruges, Ghent, Mechelen, Lier, Delft, Gouda... His quest takes him to the origin of the Netherlands in the fifteenth century. And guess what? The Low Countries are a Burgundian invention. Bart worked on his new, hefty book for more than three years. He is more eager than ever to tell this story. Van Loo travels through the national history of the Netherlands with French-Burgundy glasses on. Tickets can be purchased for the event on the Kursaal Oostende website here.