Photo Flash: First Look At SCOOBY-DOO & THE LOST CITY OF GOLD Live!

First look at "Live Spectacular Scooby" from the upcoming theater tour who was revealed at the iconic canine's 50th birthday party at Warner Bros Studio on Friday, Sept. 13. He stands 6 foot, 3 inches tall and was created by 12 world-renowned creators over 1,600+ hours of work at Monlove's puppet shop in Montreal.

Monlove's SCOOBY-DOO & THE LOST CITY OF GOLD is a completely original live stage spectacular combining cutting edge technology with exceptional music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive audience response video, aerial arts and video mapping. Based on one of the top-grossing international franchises of all time, the tour will kick off in North America in March 2020 and continue on a five-year run of over 30 countries around the world.

Created and produced by Monlove, the show's Original Concept, Book, Music & Lyrics are the creation of Ella Louise Allaire & Martin Lord Ferguson, the powerhouse behind many hit shows including Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure which toured 48 countries, was translated in 12 languages, and grossed over $100 million.

Full tour announcement of cities, venues, dates, and ticket onsale to be announced later this fall.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros./Monlove Creations





Related Articles Shows View More NationalTours Stories

More Hot Stories For You