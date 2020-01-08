Casting Announced for National Tour of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Coming to the Segerstrom Center

Casting has been announced for the North American tour of Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, coming to Segerstrom Center for the Arts February 4 - 9, 2020 in Segerstrom Hall. The musical will star Chris Clark as Tully, Sarah Hinrichsen as Rachel, Shelly Lynn Walsh as Tammy, Peter Michael Jordan as Brick, Rachel Lyn Fobbs as Marley, Patrick Cogan as J.D. and Matthew James Sherrod as Jamal/Ted.

Tickets to ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE start at $26 and are available for purchase at SCFTA.org , by calling (714) 556-2787 and at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa. For inquiries about group ticket savings for 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236. The 2:00 p.m. performance on Saturday, February 8 will include audio description, open captioning and sign-language interpretation. The Center offers many services for patrons with disabilities including removable wheelchair locations, binoculars and assistive listening devices.

"This talented cast has been hand-selected to share and celebrate the story, music and lifestyle of this show on its first national tour," says Jimmy Buffett . "I am thrilled that this group of performers will transform theaters into Margaritaville each evening. Margaritaville started out as an idea, but now you can actually spend an evening there, and get your mind on island time."

With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more.

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.



Jimmy Buffett (Composer/Lyricist). Singer/songwriter/author Jimmy Buffett has become a legend of popular culture as the composer of such classic songs as "Margaritaville," "Come Monday" and "Cheeseburger in Paradise." He has recorded over 50 albums, most of which have gone gold, platinum or multi-platinum. His sold-out concert tours are an annual rite of summer passage for his multigenerational legions of fans, some affectionately known as Parrot Heads, many of whom are professionals by day and who dress in spectacular and outrageous tropical outfits and headwear when Jimmy comes to town. Born in the Gulf Coast town of Pascagoula, Mississippi, he was raised in Mobile, Alabama. He is a fourth-generation sailor and fisherman, a pilot, a surfer and a frequent traveler to remote and exotic places of the world, having become addicted to National Geographic magazine as a child. The lyrics to many of his songs are influenced by his travels all over the globe. As a best-selling author, he is one of only nine authors in the history of The New York Times Bestseller List to have reached #1 on both their fiction and non-fiction lists. Jimmy has received two Grammy nominations, numerous Country Music Association awards and was the recipient of one of the nation's highest songwriting honors when he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. And now Jimmy is heading back into the theatre world. The new musical Escape to Margaritaville features the music and lifestyle of Jimmy Buffett, from an original story, and includes both new songs and the most-loved Buffett classics. Speaking of Buffett classics, the most famous of them all, "Margaritaville" has been inducted into the 2016 Grammy Hall of Fame for its cultural and historic significance. Only those recordings that have influenced and inspired both music creators and fans for generations are considered for this most special honor.

Greg Garcia (Book) created three back-to-back syndicated comedies: "Yes, Dear," "My Name is Earl" and "Raising Hope." He has written on a variety of other sitcoms, including "Family Matters" and "Family Guy," and won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the pilot of "My Name is Earl." Garcia entered the world of musical theatre for the sole reason of hoping his oldest son Camden, a very talented actor at Boston University, would think he was cool. When he's not writing, directing and producing TV shows, he likes to watch hockey with his son Nathan, play board games with his son Trace and walk Mabel the dog on the beach with his amazing wife Kim.

Mike O'Malley (Book) is the creator of the award-winning television series "Survivor's Remorse" on Starz. He also wrote on Showtime's "Shameless" for the first four seasons. As an actor, he was nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Burt Hummel on "Glee" and recently appeared in the films Sully and Concussion. Television acting credits include: "Yes, Dear," "Justified," "My Own Worst Enemy," "My Name is Earl," "Welcome to the Family" and "The Mike O'Malley Show." Film acting credits include: 28 Days, Deep Impact, Cedar Rapids, Eat Pray Love and Meet Dave. Way back when, he hosted the Nickelodeon shows "Get the Picture" and "Guts". He is the author of two plays that have been published by Samuel French: Three Years from Thirty and Diverting Devotion. His play Searching for Certainty was adapted into the film Certainty, which won the Best Screenplay award at the Boston Film Festival. Born in Boston, and raised in New Hampshire, Mr. O'Malley resides in Los Angeles with his wife Lisa and their three children.

Chris Clark (Tully). National Tour Debut! Proud graduate of Texas State University. Regional: Sister Act (Joey), Pippin at Music Theatre Wichita; Beauty and the Beast (Gaston) at Shenandoah Summer MT; Garland Summer Musicals. Love and gratitude to CGF, Mom, Dad, Brett, & Em. @chrisclark55

Sarah Hinrichsen (Rachel). National Tour Debut! Off Broadway: The Imbible: Day Drinking (Original Cast). Favorite Regional: Little Women (Jo March), Newsies (Katherine), Cinderella (Gabrielle). OCSA/OCU alum. Endless love and thanks to the entire perfect creative team, Chad at Binder Casting , my angel friends, SD and of course Mom and Dad who I would be nothing without! Ahh! @sare_hi

Shelly Lynn Walsh (Tammy) is stoked to be making her National Tour debut in Escape to Margaritaville! Shout out to her amaze cast, crew and creatives! Thank you to Robert, Mom, Dad and Ash, Aunt Cyndi, and, my love, Dan. Cheers to strong, loud women everywhere! Follow me! @shellylynnwalsh

PETER Michael Jordan (Brick). This is Peter's first national tour. He is fresh out of college where he attended The Boston Conservatory at Berklee. He is so excited to be joining the cast and be able to kick off his professional career with the music he grew up with thanks to his Parrot head family. IG:@LatifahPeter

RACHEL LYN FOBBS (Marley) is thrilled to be making her national tour debut! Regional: Matilda (Virginia Stage Company), Godspell (St. Michael's Playhouse), and NOAH (Sight & Sound Theatre). BA in Theatre, Minor in Music. Sending gratitude to God, her supportive family, and Chad.

PATRICK COGAN (J.D.). National Tours: The Full Monty (Harold Nichols), Annie (Oliver Warbucks), Damn Yankees (Coach Van Buren), A Christmas Carol (Christmas Present). Regional Theater: Romeo & Juliet (Friar Laurence), She Loves Me (Mr. Maraczek), Man of La Mancha (Governor/Innkeeper).

MATTHEW JAMES SHERROD (Jamal/Ted) is so excited to bring this hilarious & heartwarming show across the country. Get ready to laugh and get ready to sing along! "Life is a journey that's measured not in miles or years but in experiences." - Jimmy Buffett





