Regional Updates

COME FROM AWAY, THE LION KING & More Announced for Orpheum Theatre Group Broadway Season

Additional shows include HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, TOOTSIE, CATS, THE BAND’S VISIT, MEAN GIRLS, and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR.

May. 17, 2021  
The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced that the upcoming Broadway season has been finalized. Broadway will return to Memphis in October with COME FROM AWAY, rescheduled from 2020. In November, the return of DISNEY'S THE LION KING will kick off the much-anticipated new season.

"With the recent announcement of Broadway's imminent return in New York, we are thrilled to have our new season confirmed," said Brett Batterson, President & CEO. "I cannot thank our season ticket holders enough for sticking with us this past year. I look forward to an exciting opening night of Broadway this fall."

Updated Broadway Season Schedule

COME FROM AWAY - October 5 - 10, 2021 (rescheduled from the 2019-2020 season)

DISNEY'S THE LION KING - November 11 - 28, 2021

HAMILTON - December 21, 2021 - January 2, 2022

HADESTOWN - February 1 - 6, 2022

TOOTSIE - February 15 - 20, 2022

CATS - March 22 - 27, 2022

THE BAND'S VISIT - April 12 - 17, 2022

MEAN GIRLS - April 26 - May 1, 2022

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - June 28 - July 3, 2022

Season ticket packages for the upcoming season are available now, as well as single and group tickets for COME FROM AWAY. For more information visit orpheum-memphis.com/broadway.


