Woven Theatre Premieres CHRISTMAS CAROL CIRCUIT PARTY: A Queerification Of The Dickens Classic

Woven Theatre Company, collaborators on 2022's smash hit The Naughty Tree (named "Best Local Theater Performance" by the Nashville Scene), has announced a new adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. The lively new queering of the classic tale, entitled Christmas Carol Circuit Party, is adapted by playwright River Timms and directed by William Kyle Odum. Performances will be held at Play Dance Bar in Nashville on December 18-19, 2023.

Christmas Carol Circuit Party revitalizes a dusty old tradition, giving Dickens' classic a much-needed queer makeover with an explosion of in-your-face artistry and unapologetic attitude. The all-star cast stars local drag queens Jaidynn Diore Fierce, Sapphire Mylan, and Venus Ann Serena. The cast also features poet Kashif Andrew Graham and performers Dee Benn, Miles Gatrell, Blake Holliday, Jane, Jack Read, and Shabaz Ujima. The production is live-scored by Aazera, hit Nashville DJ.

Christmas Carol Circuit Party features costume design by Iris Daniel and Dee Benn, production design by Sam Lowry, experience design by Elizabeth Read, mask design by Jack Read, lighting design by Taylor Thomas, and choreography by Shabaz Ujima. The production is produced by Daniel Jones, Sam Lowry, William Kyle Odum, and River Timms. Christmas Carol Circuit Party is sponsored in part by TM Productions.

Don your gayest apparel and join us for this hour-long dance party and theatrical experience like no other at Play Dance Bar. This reinvention of the holiday classic creates new dimensions for this canonical tale through a refreshing exploration of personal identity and a reminder that the future is what we make it.

Christmas Carol Circuit Party runs at Play Dance Bar (1519 Church St). Performances are December 18-19, 2023 at 8 p.m. Before the curtain rises, there is an immersive holiday dance party with a live DJ, photo booth, and a festive bar beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $20. Booths, high tops, and table seating are available. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or at the door on the day of the performance.

Woven Theatre seeks to provide a haven in which artists can creatively and boldly explore their unique voices and tell the stories that drive them. The company is dedicated to the production of new art and giving a platform to new artists while making a conscious effort to cultivate work by, for, and made with the LGBTQ+ community. Woven strides to provide meaningful and robust opportunities for underserved artists to hone their craft and advance their art. Woven Theatre productions have been named in the Nashville Scene's "Best of" list multiple times including, The Naughty Tree in 2022, and Initiative in 2020.

For more information about Woven Theatre Company, visit Click Here.