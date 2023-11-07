Woven Theatre Premieres CHRISTMAS CAROL CIRCUIT PARTY: A Queerification Of The Dickens Classic

Performances will be held at Play Dance Bar in Nashville on December 18-19, 2023.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Woven Theatre Premieres CHRISTMAS CAROL CIRCUIT PARTY: A Queerification Of The Dickens Classic

Woven Theatre Premieres CHRISTMAS CAROL CIRCUIT PARTY: A Queerification Of The Dickens Classic

Woven Theatre Company, collaborators on 2022's smash hit The Naughty Tree (named "Best Local Theater Performance" by the Nashville Scene), has announced a new adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. The lively new queering of the classic tale, entitled Christmas Carol Circuit Party, is adapted by playwright River Timms and directed by William Kyle Odum. Performances will be held at Play Dance Bar in Nashville on December 18-19, 2023.

Christmas Carol Circuit Party revitalizes a dusty old tradition, giving Dickens' classic a much-needed queer makeover with an explosion of in-your-face artistry and unapologetic attitude. The all-star cast stars local drag queens Jaidynn Diore Fierce, Sapphire Mylan, and Venus Ann Serena. The cast also features poet Kashif Andrew Graham and performers Dee Benn, Miles Gatrell, Blake Holliday, Jane, Jack Read, and Shabaz Ujima. The production is live-scored by Aazera, hit Nashville DJ.

Christmas Carol Circuit Party features costume design by Iris Daniel and Dee Benn, production design by Sam Lowry, experience design by Elizabeth Read, mask design by Jack Read, lighting design by Taylor Thomas, and choreography by Shabaz Ujima. The production is produced by Daniel Jones, Sam Lowry, William Kyle Odum, and River Timms. Christmas Carol Circuit Party is sponsored in part by TM Productions.

Don your gayest apparel and join us for this hour-long dance party and theatrical experience like no other at Play Dance Bar. This reinvention of the holiday classic creates new dimensions for this canonical tale through a refreshing exploration of personal identity and a reminder that the future is what we make it.

Christmas Carol Circuit Party runs at Play Dance Bar (1519 Church St). Performances are December 18-19, 2023 at 8 p.m. Before the curtain rises, there is an immersive holiday dance party with a live DJ, photo booth, and a festive bar beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $20. Booths, high tops, and table seating are available. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or at the door on the day of the performance.

Woven Theatre seeks to provide a haven in which artists can creatively and boldly explore their unique voices and tell the stories that drive them. The company is dedicated to the production of new art and giving a platform to new artists while making a conscious effort to cultivate work by, for, and made with the LGBTQ+ community. Woven strides to provide meaningful and robust opportunities for underserved artists to hone their craft and advance their art. Woven Theatre productions have been named in the Nashville Scene's "Best of" list multiple times including, The Naughty Tree in 2022, and Initiative in 2020.

For more information about Woven Theatre Company, visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Nashville

1
RODGERS + HAMMERSTEINS CINDERELLA at MTSU Photo
RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at MTSU

Today we celebrate our most recent sojourn with Cinderella and company, thanks to the sumptuously designed, beautifully staged and wonderfully sung Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, presented in an all-too-brief one-weekend run at Middle Tennessee State University’s Tucker Theatre in Murfreesboro.

2
Emotional and Whimsical BIG FISH at Lipscomb University Photo
'Emotional and Whimsical' BIG FISH at Lipscomb University

On its surface, there is so much about which to alternately fall in love with/wonder quizzically about in Big Fish, the musical with book by John August (based on his screenplay for the 2003 film version) and a score by Andrew Lippa, that there’s no wonder the show had trouble finding its audience on Broadway but now has proven tremendously popular among theaters all over the country.

3
Playhouse 615s THE WOMAN IN BLACK Photo
Playhouse 615's THE WOMAN IN BLACK

The play in question? The Woman in Black, adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from the book by Susan Hill, that finishes up its three-weekend run in Mt. Juliet with performances through November 5. Directed by Meriwether, whose director’s note offers the tale of his own fascination with the script and his fervent belief it could engage his company’s audiences, The Woman in Black is brought to life through the splendid performances of two promising young performers in the prime of their abilities – Lucy Turner, who will be moving to New York City this winter, and Sawyer Latham, longtime friends and consummate artists, whose trust in each other is absolutely required for the production to work as effectively and as powerfully as it does.

4
Nashville Ballet Presents NASHVILLES NUTCRACKER, December 8-24 Photo
Nashville Ballet Presents NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER, December 8-24

Nashville Ballet presents Nashville's Nutcracker, Music City's favorite holiday tradition, returning to TPAC from Dec. 8-24.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Video
First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater Video
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater
View all Videos

Nashville SHOWS
The Sound of Music in Nashville The Sound of Music
Source One Five (12/15-12/17)Tracker
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Nashville Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (6/11-6/16)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Nashville Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium (1/20-1/21)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Nashville The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (1/19-1/20)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Nashville Annie (Non-Equity)
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (3/27-3/30)
Wicked in Nashville Wicked
Historic Tennessee Theatre (1/10-1/21)
Beetlejuice in Nashville Beetlejuice
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (3/12-3/17)
Frozen in Nashville Frozen
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (5/07-5/18)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Nashville Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (2/13-2/18)
Beetlejuice in Nashville Beetlejuice
Tennessee Theatre (6/11-6/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You