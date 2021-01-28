Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Verge Theater Company Presents conVERGEnce: New Works as a Path Forward

The event takes place on February 1, 2021 from 7-9pm via Zoom.

Jan. 28, 2021  

Verge Theater Company invites everyone to join in for the company's first conVERGEnce of the season!

They will discuss the rich possibilities of New Works as a tool for stretching artists and audiences alike and the opportunities they give us to have a wider, deeper understanding of the world.

The evening will include a short presentation and discussion from our panelists, followed by small group brainstorming and conversation.

Meeting ID: 863 6849 4408
Passcode: 386005

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/155233389697177/.


