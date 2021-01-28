Verge Theater Company Presents conVERGEnce: New Works as a Path Forward

Verge Theater Company invites everyone to join in for the company's first conVERGEnce of the season!

They will discuss the rich possibilities of New Works as a tool for stretching artists and audiences alike and the opportunities they give us to have a wider, deeper understanding of the world.

The evening will include a short presentation and discussion from our panelists, followed by small group brainstorming and conversation.

The event takes place on February 1, 2021 from 7-9pm via Zoom.

Meeting ID: 863 6849 4408

Passcode: 386005

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/155233389697177/.