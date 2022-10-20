The Williamson County Performing Arts Center To Present Fall Musical THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) will present the WCPAC's 2022 fall musical The Marvelous Wonderettes the first weekend of November.

This smash Off-Broadway hit takes us to the Springfield High School prom, where we meet and learn about the lives and loves of Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy. Set in 1958, Act I features songs from the 1950s, including "Mr. Sandman," "All I Have to Do is Dream," "Stupid Cupid" and many more. Act II of the musical sees the Wonderettes reunite to perform at their 10-year high school reunion in 1968 and features popular music from the 1960s, including performances of "Heatwave," "You Don't Own Me," "It's My Party" and "Respect," among others. The Marvelous Wonderettes will be performed by local talent cast from the greater Nashville area and will be directed by WCPAC's Director of Performing Arts, Victoria Reed. The Marvelous Wonderettes will be the second musical produced and staged entirely by the WCPAC team, following a presentation of the musical Nunsense in April of this year.

"Our talented cast is having a blast rehearsing this high energy musical comedy filled with classic pop treasures from the '50s and '60s," said Director Victoria Reed. "Come celebrate the hits of Connie Francis, Patti Page, the Chordettes, the Blossoms, and the 5th Dimension plus many more!"

Performances will take place Friday, November 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. Both reserved seating and general admission tickets are available. Reserved seating tickets are $27.50 for Adults (under 55), $25 for Seniors (55 and over) and $22.50 for Students and Children 12 and under. General admission tickets are $25 for Adults (under 55), $22.50 for Seniors (55 and over) and $20 for Students and Children 12 and under.

For more information about the production, cast, creative team and purchasing tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204621®id=88&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wcpactn.com%2Ftickets_and_events%2Fthe_marvelous_wonderettes.php?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.