THE ROADSHOW 2020 Announced Ar First Interstate Center For The Arts

Compassion LIVE's "The Roadshow Tour" has unveiled its exciting and diverse 2020 talent line up with 16 coast to coast tour stops. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas for over a decade now, "The Roadshow Tour" will feature Award-winners Bethel Music, Matt Maher, Martin Smith of Delirious?, and Unspoken, as well as ApolloLTD, Peabod and Elle Limebear throughout the month of March.

"We are so excited that Bethel Music is heading up Roadshow tour next year with some amazing friends & Compassion International," said Bethel Music's Brian and Jenn Johnson in a special announcement video. "We are believing God for life changing experiences in His presence. See you out there!"

"We have loved being ambassadors for Compassion International for many years," remarked Unpsoken's Chad Mattson. "Nothing excites us more than to be a part of Roadshow 2020, and to share the stage with so many talented artists. We know that God is going to use these nights in order to build His kingdom; not only here in the USA, but all around the world."

In just over 10 years, "The Roadshow Tour" has entertained nearly 1.5 million fans and has seen over 40,000 children sponsored via Compassion International. The tour has sold out multiple times in markets such as Houston (Cynthia Mitchell Woods Pavillion) and Colorado Springs, CO (Broadmoor World Arena) as well as packed venues in Spokane, WA (Veterans Memorial Arena), Fresno, CA (Save Mart Center) and Ontario, CA (Citizens Bank Arena).

2020 "The Roadshow Tour" (click hyperlink for tickets/all dates subject to change):

March 5 Ypsilanti, MI/EMU Convocation Center

March 6 Wilkes-Barre, PA/Mohegun Sun Arena

March 7 Salisbury, MD/Wicomico Civic Center

March 8 Charlottesville, VA/John Paul Jones Arena *

March 13 Boise, ID/Ford Idaho Center

March 14 Spokane, WA/First Interstate Center for the Arts

March 15 Salem, OR/Pavillion at Oregon State Fair

March 17 Fresno, CA/Saroyan Theater

March 19 Ontraio, CA/Toyota Arena

March 20 Tempe, AZ/ASU Gammage

March 21 Albequerque, NM/Tingley Coliseum

March 22 Loveland, CO/Budweiser Events Center

March 26 Independence, MO/Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

March 27 Arlington, TX/Collage Park Center*

March 28 Houston, TX/Berry Center

March 29 Austin, TX/H-E-B Center *

*No Matt Maher

Compassion LIVE, established in 2014 by Compassion International, provides the highest quality events for families to join together and grow with others in faith. Compassion LIVE partners with impact-making leaders, artists and communicators to produce life-changing events that share the message of faith and impact the church for children around the world. For more information, visit www.compassionlive.com.

Founded in 1952, Compassion International is a Christian child development organization that works to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Compassion revolutionized the fight against global poverty by working exclusively with the Church to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social and physical poverty. Compassion partners with more than 6,700 churches in 25 countries to deliver its holistic child development program to over 1.8 million babies, children and young adults. Compassion's child sponsorship program has been validated through independent, empirical research. For more about the ministry, visit compassion.com.





