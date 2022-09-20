THE LAST FIVE YEARS at The Roxy School of the Arts Co‐Op is Seeking an Actor for 'Jamie'

THE LAST FIVE YEARS is being done by the The Roxy School of the Arts Co‐Op to be an eligible production for Nashville's Spotlight Awards. The Spotlight Awards is the Nashville area satellite program for The Jimmy Awards. https://www.jimmyawards.com

They are looking for a cis male home schooled or cis male high school student of any ethnicity to play the role of Jamie in THE LAST FIVE YEARS. The production is also looking for students of all genders/gender identities/races to be part of its management/stage staff team.

They are ideally looking for home schooled high school students who do not have a chance to participate in the Spotlight Awards but are open to other high school students as well.

The show will run for two performances at the Roxy Regional Theatre in Clarksville, TN on Monday February 20th and Tuesday February 21st, 2023.

The following information is crucial: THE LAST FIVE YEARS deals with mature themes and has mature language. The student cast as Jamie will have to use adult language (including "F bombs"). If a student and their parents are not comfortable with that, this production will not be a great fit.

The show will not be hugely time consuming until shortly before the performances. Most rehearsals will take place via zoom till the week before the show. It's an ideal Covid era show as almost the entirety of the show is made up of solo numbers. As such, it will be very easy to work around the cast's schedule until tech/performance week. There will be at least ONE rehearsal a week from early October until the show happens in February.

Because of the nature of the show, a parent/legal guardian will be required to be present for each rehearsal. This is non-negotiable. Parents will need to sign a consent agreement should their child participate in the show.

JAMIE is a charming, neurotic young writer. The show traces his relationship with Kathy from when they met till after they divorce. This show is an exceptional showcase for an actor/singer to show their entire range, both vocally and dramatically. He must sing from an A2 to a B4. The acting will be every bit as important as vocal ability.

They are also looking for students to serve as an assistant stage director, an assistant stage manager, properties manager, assistant sound person, running crew, wardrobe crew, and possibly as an assistant to the lighting designer.

Those involved in management/backstage personnel positions will need to be available beginning mid-January. Those interested in offstage positions should submit a letter of interest, detailing their interest and experience, as well as a letter of recommendation from a teacher or coach or director. They will set up ZOOM interviews with those interested.

The Spotlight Awards focus on the joy of performing and being taught about the art and craft of theatre. Being a team player, having an excitement to learn and grow, and wanting to be a part of a supportive arts environment is every bit as important as talent/qualifications. Home schooled students often miss out on extracurricular activities and The Roxy School of the Arts Co‐Op want to give all students a wonderful experience of taking part in a musical.

They hope to have ZOOM master classes for those involved with theatre professionals working in different aspects of theatre. They want this to be a positive learning experience with insights from those making a living in the arts.

Those interested in participating should send an email to: l5yspotlight@proton.me. The subject line should have the student's name and whether they are interested in performing or the show staff position in which they are interested . Those wanting to audition will be sent a dropbox link to audition materials that will need to be self-taped and submitted in the next two weeks.

If you are not familiar with the show, there is a movie version and many versions of many productions on YouTube that can be perused.