Source One Five Theatre Sets 2023-24 Season Featuring Four Productions

Source One Five Theatre Company has announced its upcoming 2023 - 2024 season, featuring four dynamic and diverse productions that are sure to captivate audiences.

Opening the season in the summer of 2023 is the classic musical comedy GUYS & DOLLS, a story about gamblers and their women set in 1950s New York City. This timeless production promises to be a crowd-pleaser filled with big laughs and unforgettable tunes.

Auditions will be held Friday, March 31st from 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm at Franklin School of Performing Arts and are open to performers age 15 and up. Audition materials and information on roles available can be found on the Source One Five Theatre Company website at www.sourceonefive.com/auditions This production marks the beginning of the company's 2023 - 2024 season and is set to take the stage June 9th through 11th.

In the fall of 2023, the powerful drama RADIUM GIRLS takes the stage. This hauntingly true story of the young women who were unknowingly poisoned but heroically fought for justice until the very end of their lives

Coming Christmas of 2023, Source One Five reinvents a timeless but heartfelt story of family, tradition, and song with a special holiday twist. THE SOUND OF MUSIC is sure to bring holiday cheer to audiences of all ages.

Closing out the season in the summer of 2024 is the powerful and moving rock musical NEXT TO NORMAL, a story about a family struggling with mental illness and the impact it has on their lives.

Source One Five Theatre Company is dedicated to producing high-quality theatre for the community and is proud to offer this exciting season of shows. More information on performance dates, audition information and tickets coming soon at www.sourceonefive.com.




