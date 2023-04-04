Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces 2023 Board Of Directors Slate

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has announced its slate of director nominees for its upcoming 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. The slate consists of the Company's nine incumbent directors and new director nominee William E. (Bill) Haslam, the former Governor of the State of Tennessee from 2011 to 2019.

Under Governor Haslam's leadership, the State of Tennessee was consistently recognized for its job creation activities. During his tenure, the state received a AAA bond rating from the three major credit agencies for only the second time in the state's history. From 2003 until 2011, Haslam served as Mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee and from 1999 until 2001, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the e-commerce and catalog division of retailer Saks Fifth Avenue. From 1980-1999, Governor Haslam served in a variety of roles with travel center operator Pilot Corporation, eventually serving as its President.

"I am pleased to have Bill as a director nominee for the Company's Board," said Colin Reed, Executive Chairman of Ryman Hospitality Properties. "Bill's leadership in both the public and private sectors brings a unique perspective to our Board that will be beneficial as we continue to pursue value creation opportunities for our hospitality and entertainment businesses."

Governor Haslam joins the following incumbent members of the Ryman Hospitality Properties Board as nominees for director at the 2023 annual meeting:

Rachna Bhasin, Founder/CEO, EQ Partners

Alvin Bowles Jr., Global VP, Partnerships & Business Engineering, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Mark Fioravanti, President & Chief Executive Officer, Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Fazal Merchant, Private Consultant

Patrick Moore, Former EVP, North American Retail, Carter's, Inc.

Christine Pantoya, Chief Commercial Officer & Head of Strategy, FANchise

Robert Prather Jr., President & CEO, Heartland Media, LLC

Colin Reed, Executive Chairman, Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Michael Roth, Non-Executive Chairman, Pitney Bowes, Inc.

Reed continued, "As part of our ongoing Board refreshment process, we seek to bring a diverse set of knowledge and skills to our Board. We look forward to leveraging Bill's leadership experiences as the former chief executive of the State of Tennessee and as a senior executive at Pilot."