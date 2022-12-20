Photos: First Look at CRAWLSPACE: A True Crime Musical World Premiere At Tennessee Tech University

Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical premiered on November 3, 2022 by the Tech Players of Tennessee Tech University under the direction of Mark Creter. The production ran for nine performances at the Backdoor Playhouse. Check out photos below!

The musical is based on real-life serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

"'Crawlspace” is a challenging show," playwright Jason Spraggins said. "It explores themes and content that aren't typical for musical theatre. The story is a cautionary tale that, while based on a 1970's true crime case, is surprisingly relevant to our current times. It confronts unsettling truths and portrays Gacy as a cruel and complex human full of contradictions, not simply as a one-dimensional monster. For most of us, this is a far more frightening concept. The show also explores the tragic reality of the victims and elevates them beyond mere numbers associated with a killer."

Performing in this premier of "Crawlspace" were Ryan Steele, Emma Olson, Tristan Miller, Maddie Maas, Aaron Ramsey, Cory Goavec, Emily Holman, Becca Moore, Bryce Brown, Dylan Trapp, Andy Gibson, Vaughn Gavigan, Aaron Ross, David Cheek, Evyn Franklin, Andy Gibson, Lee Bieder, Ashley Hale, Lorelei Jernigan and Lilly Cunningham.

The book and lyrics are by Jason Spraggins and the music is by Matt Glickstein. The music director for the production was Mendy Richards. Technical direction and set design were by Bob Cardana.

More info: www.crawlspacemusical.com

Photography by John Mistric