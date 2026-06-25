🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hundreds of fans, travelers, community members, and road-trippers gathered in Cornersville on Tuesday for the official opening of Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop, featuring a surprise appearance from Dolly Parton herself. Check out photos from the event below.

The country icon welcomed guests into the new space and kicked off a week-long celebration filled with special events, entertainment, and giveaways. To commemorate the official opening, Dolly joined Danny Nozell and Gregory H. Sachs for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"Well, the doors are open and I could not be prouder. Whether you are hauling loads, hauling the family, or just passing through, we built this place for you,” says Dolly Parton. “Good food, real rest, a little music, and people who are genuinely glad you stopped in…that’s what the road has always deserved, and that is what you will find here. Welcome home."

“I am proud to open the doors on the flagship location of Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop right here in the town I call home, Cornersville, Tennessee," says Gregory H. Sachs, Partner at Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stops. “When I approached Dolly's manager, Danny Nozell, and shared the idea, Dolly and her team loved it right away. Her years of life on the road gave her a real understanding of what was missing out there, and she saw the chance to turn ordinary travel stops into a place built on Tennessee hospitality, worth stopping for, not just stopping at. Pairing the history this landmark location has with Dolly’s spirit establishes a high benchmark for our future locations.”

Throughout the day, visitors explored the travel stop's many offerings, from exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities to delicious food and beverages. Guests were among the first to enjoy Dolly's Cup of Ambition, launched in partnership with Community Coffee, and savory favorites from DLY BBQ. The day also included a special moment at Doggy Parton as the Wags & Walks, a rescue organization, brought adoptable puppies for people to meet and enjoy.

The opening also allowed guests to experience several signature features unique to the Cornersville location. Fans gathered around Butterfly Lullaby (Mountain Gospel), an original mural created by Southern artist Britt Flood and commissioned exclusively for the travel stop in collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

Nearly 40 feet wide and over 13 feet tall, the piece draws from two faces of Tennessee in one frame: the rolling pastures and sprawling farmland of Cornersville, horse country, cattle country, wide-open Middle Tennessee sky, meeting the ridge-line silhouettes of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Guests also lined up to take photos beside the custom tour bus installation, inspired by the buses Dolly has spent decades traveling in throughout her legendary career and celebrating her lifelong connection to life on the road.

The opening of Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop marks the beginning of a week of festivities at the new destination, culminating with a major celebration on July 3. Additional activities throughout the week will give guests even more opportunities to experience food, entertainment, shopping, and hospitality. Learn more about the opening week events here.

Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop is located at Exit 22 off I-65 in Cornersville, TN, approximately one hour south of Nashville and one hour northwest of Huntsville.

Photos courtesy of Dolly Parton



Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton

Danny Nozell, Dolly Parton and Gregory H. Sachs

Commissioner Mark Ezell and Dolly Parton

Need more Nashville Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...