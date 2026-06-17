Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop Reveals Grand Opening Week Celebration Events

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Dolly Parton's new Tennessee travel stop has shared the full details for its Grand Opening Week celebration, welcoming guests from June 24 through July 3.

Located at Exit 22 off I-65 in Cornersville, TN, approximately one hour south of Nashville and one hour northwest of Huntsville, Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, June 24, at 2:30 PM, with a week of food, live music, and giveaways for guests.

This flagship travel stop is the first of many planned locations, born from the partnership between Parton and her manager, Danny Nozell, and Gregory H. Sachs, who has owned and operated the trusted Tennessean Travel Stop brand since 2017. It is inspired by Dolly’s lifelong connection to the open road, from her childhood in the hills of East Tennessee to decades spent touring the world by bus.

The Grand Opening will take place on Wednesday, June 24. From 2:30 PM – 8:00 PM, guests can celebrate with food sampling from DLY BBQ, including new and returning favorites from the restaurant, as well as Samples of Cup of Ambition, Dolly’s new coffee brand, launched in partnership with Community Coffee, available throughout the afternoon.

There will also be live music on the main stage featuring Alison Nichols, Taylor Ocano, Lovella, and local acoustic duo Songbird, and giveaways throughout the afternoon celebrating the Grand Opening, while supplies last. Go here to RSVP for the Grand Opening event and to stay in the loop with updates and reminders.

Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop will close out Grand Opening Week with a full-scale community celebration on Friday, July 3, starting at 5 pm. The evening will feature live music from Escape Band, a cornhole competition, bounce houses, raffle prizes, food truck, ice cream, and a fireworks display bringing together locals and travelers alike for a send-off into the 4th of July holiday.

Additionally, the Travel Stop has opened a call for local Tennessee musicians to provide live music at the location. Those interested in being considered for booking throughout the year are encouraged to submit their information here.

Take a look at the rest of the opening week schedule below. Dolly Parton will not be in attendance for Grand Opening events. For the latest on Grand Opening Week programming, visit here.

Grand Opening Week Schedule — June 25 Through July 2

Thursday, June 25: Introducing Dollyoke - Grab the mic for a special night of Dolly's hits, country favorites, and songs of the road

Friday, June 26: Live music from TNT Acoustic (5-8p) and Mike Ponder Band on the Upstairs Patio (9p-12a)

Saturday, June 27: Live music from Brad & Eric (5-8p) and Southern Harmony on the Upstairs Patio (9p-12a)

Sunday, June 28: Live music from Audrey See (2-5p) and Scotty Freel (5-8p)

Monday, June 29: Live music from Dalton Lee (2-5p) and Tim Cannon (5-8p)

Tuesday, June 30: Live music from The Berrys (2-5p) and Alison Nichols (5-8p)

Wednesday, July 1: Live music from Thomas Heath (2-5p) and Taylor Ocano (5-8p)

Thursday, July 2: Live music from Taylor Teasley (2-5p) and Rebecca Lee Daniels (5-8p)

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